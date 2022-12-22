ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Corning, NY

Severn Elementary School manager sleeps on roof following food drive

By De'Jah Gross
 4 days ago

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Students at the Severn Elementary School in South Corning are giving back to the community this holiday season by creating a food drive.

Once each goal was met, students and faculty participated in challenges to keep the drive going.

“I actually shaved my head. I had a mullet before the set 750 cans. We did the food drive so that we could let our students here know, it’s important to donate food to other people and be mindful of what other people don’t have and what you do have,” said Silas Miraglia.

They surpassed their goal of 1,000, raising over 1,700 items.

“To get students to want to do it we got our principal to dye his hair orange, and blue. If we got to 1,000, Mr. Moffitt would sleep on the roof,” said Hunter McFall.

Mr. Moffitt is in charge of building management at the Severn Elementary School. To celebrate the students overachieving their goal, Mr. Moffitt will be sleeping on the roof of Severn Elementary School Wednesday, Dec. 21, welcoming students ahead of their day.

“I did it with the idea of let’s get as many cans of food as we can. So, I said, a thousand. I think we ended up getting nineteen hundred,” Mr. Moffitt said. So, it’s a goal that we met and went well beyond. We donated our food to the local salvation army, and it’ll be kept here in Corning and help the families in Corning,” he said.

