Tallahassee, FL

Florida State football signs 22 athletes in early signing period

By Alison Posey
 4 days ago
Wednesday marked day one of the early signing period, and the Florida State football team, made a splash. The Seminoles signed 22 in the early period, a healthy mix of high school talent and transfers.

Two of those transfer athletes are coming home, as former Gadsden County Jaguar Darrell Jackson and Jaheim Bell, who played for Valdosta, will be in Tallahassee next season. Jackson, a defensive lineman who signed with Maryland originally out of college, but spent last season at Miami.

Bell, a tight end, has spent the past three seasons at South Carolina. Two big local signees, and two great additions to a class that has coach Norvell fired up.

"This is a special group," he said Wednesday. "Very talented individuals, elite level game changers for our program, but the best quality about these 22 young men we announce right now, are the hearts, the minds, the passion, the work ethic, the relationships, those are, it's a special group when it comes to that coupled with the great ability and potential they have and the impact they'll make on the field."

To take a deeper dive into Florida State's signees, click here.

WCTV

Tallahassee Burger King remained open after shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police continue to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and East Park Avenue that sent one man to the hospital last Saturday. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of the Burger King located on the corner of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
