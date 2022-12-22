ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Group formally requests investigation of Rep.-elect Santos, who’s still not been heard from

By James Ford
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDnUm_0jqlBHLx00

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island — At the federal courthouse in Central Islip on Wednesday, a group filed a letter calling on federal prosecutors to investigate George Santos, the congressman-elect from the area.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since Monday, when allegations that he’d fabricated most of his resume and personal history surfaced in a detailed investigation.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 News Headlines

The report, from the New York Times, showed that Santos, 34, had distorted most aspects of his back story, including having attended Baruch College and NYU; been employed in investment positions at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs; run an animal rescue charity; and managed his family’s investment firm. All of those claims that the congressman-elect has made have no evidence to back them up, according to the New York Times report.

The alleged misrepresentations, as well as Santos’s lack of response, are red hot topics in the district he was elected to serve, in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, along with part of Queens.

At the Seven Seas Diner in Great Neck, customers — who are also voters — were talking about the man who’d been elected to represent them in Washington.

One diner called Santos “an embarrassment.” Another said, “He ought to be arrested.”

It was with that in mind that Nassau County Legislature member Joshua Lafazan led about a dozen other residents to the federal courthouse. They carried with them a letter for U.S. Attorney Breon Peace asking him to investigate the allegations against Santos, which Lafazan and other members of the group said are crimes.

“It is illegal to register to vote at an address at which you do not live,” Lafazan said at a newsconference outside of the courthouse Wednesday morning.

He was referring to reporting done by PIX11 News and other media outlets, in which Santos’s former landlord, Nancy Pothos, said that he’d moved out some three months before the election, and threatened her when he left.

The apartment, in Whitestone, Queens, wasn’t the only one Santos had left during the campaign, according to the New York Times investigation.

The report also showed that Santos had claimed to have lent his campaign hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“How does Santos get evicted from not one but two apartments,” Lafazan said, “and yet have the financial flexibility to loan his campaign $700,000?”

That same question was asked on Wednesday by the Democrat whom Santos defeated in the general election. Robert Zimmerman did an interview with PIX11 News, and said that the allegations were not new, and have always been important for people to know.

“It was documented by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in their research,” Zimmerman said. “Our campaign brought these issues forward repeatedly in the media.”

He said that while a few local publications reported on Santos possibly having misrepresented who he was, it did not become a national story until this week.

Now that it is, Zimmerman said, the focus needs to stay on Santos, and his finances in particular.

“We know also that he’s been bought,” Zimmerman said. “The question is by who, and that’s why this investigation is so important.”

The U.S. attorney’s office declined comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Nassau County bill aims to keep pols honest amid Santos scandal

MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island lawmaker on Friday proposed a “Campaign Honesty Bill” that would make it illegal for political candidates and elected officials to lie about certain aspects of their backgrounds. The proposal, put forth by Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury), was explicitly tied in a news release to recent allegations […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Man shot and killed in broad daylight on Queens street: police

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A gunman fatally shot a man in broad daylight on a Jamaica street Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The assailant approached Elgin Reynolds, 40, on 165th Street near Jamaica Avenue around 12:15 p.m. and pulled out a gun, police said. When Reynolds tried to escape, the gunman opened fire, striking him […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) was the only House Democrat to vote against a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package on Friday, voting “no” on the measure because of increased funding for defense and federal agencies that oversee immigration. The House passed the sprawling measure in a 225-201-1 vote, sending the bill to President Biden’s desk. The […]
PIX11

Man arrested in deadly shooting of dad at NYC deli: NYPD

Editor’s note: The last paragraph of the story below has been updated to reflect that Morros, not Berry, has an arrest record dating to 2011. — INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man accused of gunning down a dad at an Inwood deli, officials said Thursday. Joseph Morros, 27, allegedly shot and killed Tyekeem […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Retired MSG security guard found disoriented in Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — A retired security guard from Madison Square Garden who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found shivering in the rain Thursday in Ridgewood, Queens. Miguel Angel Rivera, who is 78 and has Alzheimer’s disease, was spotted by patrol officers from the 104 Precinct, standing outside a store on Onderdonk Avenue. “Thank you […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

FTX founder Bankman-Fried out on $250M bond, house arrest

NEW YORK — Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of a Manhattan courthouse Thursday with his parents after they agreed to sign a $250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform. Assistant U.S. Attorney […]
PALO ALTO, CA
PIX11

Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years […]
FLORIDA STATE
PIX11

Man randomly punched walking down street in Manhattan: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A 72-year-old man was randomly punched while walking down the street in Manhattan, police said. The victim was walking on the sidewalk on the Upper East Side near Third Avenue and East 81st Street when a stranger punched him in the chest unprovoked, according to the NYPD. The incident […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Christmas party held for migrants in NYC

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) —  Christmas is such a great time for sharing love, gifts, warmth and food and that’s exactly what one Upper West Side synagogue was doing on Sunday. There were rooms filled with Christmas joy and love. More than 100 asylum-seekers and their families enjoyed a Christmas party at Upper West […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve

Multiple busloads of migrants were dropped off at Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C. on Saturday — Christmas Eve — leaving migrants on the streets in below-freezing temperatures, according to multiple reports. Three busloads of migrants were driven to D.C., ABC 7 reported, and arrived outside the Naval Observatory, which is the vice president’s residence. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
PIX11

PIX11

58K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy