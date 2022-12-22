Read full article on original website
San Antonio’s top 5 weather events of 2022
It’s that time of year, again. We’ve compiled our list and here are the top 5 weather events of 2022. It may have been 350 miles away, but we felt it in San Antonio. Centered near the small West Texas town of Mentone, the 5.4 magnitude earthquake was the third strongest in Texas history!
Creature feature: Roundup of wild Texas animal stories from 2022
This has been a wild year for animals, not just in San Antonio, but the entire state of Texas. We’ve had a rabbit jumping out of a car in Cibolo, raccoons knocking out power in Seguin and river otters spotted in Spring Branch. Here are some of the top...
CPS Energy asking customers to conserve energy through blistering cold front
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy says it is expecting high energy demand this weekend due to the wintry weather. The utility is encouraging customers to conserve energy while keeping warm. Ahead of this arctic blast—CPS Energy says it has spent time on weatherization upgrades, anticipating that customers will be...
Water Off? SJWTX Reports Minor Outages but ‘Significant’ Water Leaks Expected
SJWTX, Canyon Lake’s water provider, said most outages this week are due to customer-side frozen pipes. One minor water outage was reported Thursday in the Hancock area on the north side of Canyon Lake. Another small water outage was reported in the Deer Creek service area north of Dripping Springs.
Bexar County will cease cold weather relief operations Sunday morning
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – As the chilly weather continues across the San Antonio area, Bexar County officials have announced when they will cease cold weather relief operations. A third hard freeze is expected overnight Saturday/early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s yet again.
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast
HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
Cold weather car tips you need to know
SAN ANTONIO – Freezing temperatures have arrived, and while we won’t need an ice scraper, you will need to ensure your vehicle is ready to handle the weather. Here are some things you need to know before driving off this holiday weekend. First, you’ll want to make sure...
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
Happy Holidays!🎄Here’s a look at our chilly weekend forecast in San Antonio
After Thursday’s Arctic cold front blew through South Central Texas, a big taste of winter has settled in for the holiday weekend. Friday morning brought the second-coldest low temperature ever recorded on a Dec. 23 to San Antonio, with a widespread hard freeze found across the region. Another hard...
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
Tamale trouble? How inflation, staffing is impacting a holiday tradition
Is there trouble this Tamale season? Not quite. But there may be a greater demand with less hands on deck to get them made.
Boerne city staff showcase shelter animals in workplace, helping them find their forever homes
BOERNE, Texas – Boerne city staff have come up with a plan to get animals from the shelter forever homes by getting them more visibility. Kelly Skovjerg with the Boerne Library says the goal is to get a couple of cats adopted by showing them off at the library office has grown to seven cats.
'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
CPS Energy tackles San Antonio outages; Bandera pushes rolling outages
San Antonio crews worked overnight repairing downed power lines.
5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze
SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
Pastrami Day is January 14 and This Diner is Sharing Their Exclusive Recipe
Pastrami Day is January 14th and this San Antonio Jew-ish Diner Takes on the Art of Pastrami. National Pastrami Day on January 14th, 2023 and in honor of the holiday The Hayden is sharing their recipe & take on the art of pastrami. The Hayden, a retro neighborhood diner located...
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an Hour
San Antonio, Tx. - In addition to being the seventh-largest city in the United States, San Antonio also has a strong economy supported by several industries like aerospace, bioscience, cybersecurity, green technologies, healthcare, IT, and the military.
Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
