Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind
PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
KATU.com
Ice and snow melt as new storm approaches PNW, bringing wind, rain - and warmer temps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Christmas Day brought warmer temperatures through the Willamette Valley area, thawing out the immobilizing ice and snow. However, although the snow will continue to disappear, a new storm is approaching the Pacific Northwest. A strong winter tempest is taking shape in the Pacific Ocean, with the...
KATU.com
Travelers face more delays, cancellations Christmas Eve at Portland International Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland International Airport continues to see flight delays and cancellations Saturday as airports nationwide are still reeling from winter storms. Since Saturday morning, PDX has delayed or canceled nearly a hundred departing flights, not counting those arriving at the airport. Many travelers were left wondering...
KATU.com
Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
KATU.com
More than 150 flights canceled at PDX, travelers stranded at airport
Portland, ORE — Many travelers were stuck at the Portland International Airport Friday, tired, frustrated, and cold after snow storms, freezing temperatures, and brutal blizzards all over the country caused thousands of canceled flights. At PDX, more than 150 flights were canceled. Some international flights got out, but if...
KATU.com
Interstate 84 reopens in the Columbia River Gorge after icy winter storm
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Interstate 84 reopened from Troutdale to Hood River through the Columbia River Gorge after icy conditions continued to keep it shut down for nearly two days. Truck drivers and other travelers have been stranded along the side of the road waiting for it to reopen since...
KATU.com
Snow slide blocks SR-14 west of Hood River Bridge, I-84 reopens in Columbia Gorge
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A snow slide has SR-14 closed near White Salmon on Saturday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. WSDOT reported the slide at about 1:15 p.m. after winter weather continued to sweep the Columbia River Gorge Saturday. The state highway is closed between milepost...
KATU.com
Emergency warming shelters to remain open throughout Portland winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) reviewed the most recent weather forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022, and determined that Severe Weather shelter sites will remain open as long as weather conditions require. These specialized shelters offer houseless people and those in need spaces to...
KATU.com
Firefighters in Salem get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. — Firefighters in Salem had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing Salem Firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
KATU.com
Family wakes to find car abandoned in front yard after icy weather crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A family woke up Friday to find a car in their front lawn, and they have no idea who it belongs to or how it got there. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the car showed up on the North Bethany area lawn after a winter storm covered Western Oregon in ice.
KATU.com
Union Gospel Mission provide meals for hundreds on this Christmas Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s Union Gospel Mission served 400 meals to people who are experiencing homelessness this Christmas Day. The meal included ham with pineapple and brown sugar, potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls, fruit salad, and pie. People who attended were also given a snack bag for later in...
KATU.com
Mystery 'booms' heard in McMinnville and surrounding towns, officials have no explanation
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Several KATU viewers have told us that they have heard several loud booms around the McMinnville area over the last couple of days. Videos submitted to KATU show the loud noises being picked up by doorbell and house cameras around the area. KATU News reached out...
KATU.com
Police identify man stabbed to death Friday morning in the Centennial Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say 24-year-old Jamiah Shirley was stabbed Friday morning in the Centennial Neighborhood. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner determined the cause of the death to be a homicide. Shirley’s family has been notified of his death and is requesting privacy now. Police were called...
KATU.com
Police: Three car wreck in Gresham sends four people to hospital for treatment
GRESHAM, Ore. — Just after 8:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to the intersection of Southwest Towle Avenue and Southwest Butler Road in Gresham. Police say three cars were involved in a crash, and no one suffered life-threatening injuries. Four people, one adult, and three kids were taken to...
KATU.com
Man struck by suspected DUII driver on I-5 bridge in Portland dies in hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital days after he was struck by a suspected DUII driver along Interstate 5 northbound on the Marquam Bridge, Portland Police officials said Saturday. Police said 48-year-old David Belen succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital. A driver...
KATU.com
33-year-old man dies in custody while on hospice care
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jason Leo Hanson, died the morning of December 25, 2022, the department reported. He was incarcerated at Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) in Portland and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. "As with...
KATU.com
USPS mail carrier shot in the leg in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve, police say
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A USPS mail carrier was shot in the leg on Christmas Eve in Milwaukie, and police are searching for the shooter. Milwaukie Police officers were called out at about 12:40 p.m. on reports of a shooting on Southeast 37th Avenue near Harvey Street. They arrived to find a mail carrier in uniform who had been shot in the upper leg with a small caliber firearm.
KATU.com
Arson suspect arrested in fire that caused $100K in damage to Salem business
SALEM, Ore. — Detectives arrested a 30-year-old who is accused of setting a fire that damaged a Salem business earlier this month. Evan Lee Weber, of Keizer, was booked into the Polk County Jail on second-degree arson and first-degree aggravated criminal mischief. The fire caused about $100,000 in damage....
