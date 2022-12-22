ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind

PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
OREGON STATE
Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places

PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
STEVENSON, WA
More than 150 flights canceled at PDX, travelers stranded at airport

Portland, ORE — Many travelers were stuck at the Portland International Airport Friday, tired, frustrated, and cold after snow storms, freezing temperatures, and brutal blizzards all over the country caused thousands of canceled flights. At PDX, more than 150 flights were canceled. Some international flights got out, but if...
PORTLAND, OR
Emergency warming shelters to remain open throughout Portland winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) reviewed the most recent weather forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022, and determined that Severe Weather shelter sites will remain open as long as weather conditions require. These specialized shelters offer houseless people and those in need spaces to...
PORTLAND, OR
Union Gospel Mission provide meals for hundreds on this Christmas Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s Union Gospel Mission served 400 meals to people who are experiencing homelessness this Christmas Day. The meal included ham with pineapple and brown sugar, potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls, fruit salad, and pie. People who attended were also given a snack bag for later in...
PORTLAND, OR
33-year-old man dies in custody while on hospice care

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jason Leo Hanson, died the morning of December 25, 2022, the department reported. He was incarcerated at Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) in Portland and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. "As with...
PORTLAND, OR
USPS mail carrier shot in the leg in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve, police say

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A USPS mail carrier was shot in the leg on Christmas Eve in Milwaukie, and police are searching for the shooter. Milwaukie Police officers were called out at about 12:40 p.m. on reports of a shooting on Southeast 37th Avenue near Harvey Street. They arrived to find a mail carrier in uniform who had been shot in the upper leg with a small caliber firearm.
MILWAUKIE, OR
Arson suspect arrested in fire that caused $100K in damage to Salem business

SALEM, Ore. — Detectives arrested a 30-year-old who is accused of setting a fire that damaged a Salem business earlier this month. Evan Lee Weber, of Keizer, was booked into the Polk County Jail on second-degree arson and first-degree aggravated criminal mischief. The fire caused about $100,000 in damage....
SALEM, OR

