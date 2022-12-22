Road Crews Prepare for Winter Storm Over the Holiday

To make sure travelers can get to their destination safely for the holidays, crews will be working every day, including Christmas day, to clear roads.

MDOT says they have “fresh plow blades ready” and “supplies of salt ready to go.” On top of this, they have a full staff coming in. They have enough diesel to last at least three days of plowing.

The Grand Traverse County Road Commission has a plan in place to make sure the roads with the most traffic get cleared first. They say they’ll “focus on the primary routes, the state routes, US 31 and 72. So type of roads and then our big primaries like Airport, Hammond, Long Lake road, those type of roads that have high, high volumes on them.”

Subdivisions will also be plowed but may not be cleared by morning. The Road Commission tells us they “really can’t get into subdivisions in the middle of the night because we wake everybody up. So we try and stay out of there, but we’ll hit it whatever time we need to on those.”

The Department of Transportation says they’re ready for whatever weather does come, snow or ice.

James Lake with MDOT shares “if we know that there’s an icing event ahead, we might go out and pretreat. It sounds like it’s going to be mostly snow, so we’ll be ready once the snow starts falling to start blading it off.”

For those driving to make it somewhere for Christmas, the sooner you can leave, the better. Lake advises drivers if they’re traveling some distance, to head out ahead of the storm.”

