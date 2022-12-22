Read full article on original website
NECN
3 Charged Following Hit-and-Run Crash Near North Station
A driver and two of his passengers are facing charges after a hit-and-run crash near Boston's North Station overnight left a 25-year-old woman with head and upper body injuries. The driver, Jakob Civil, 23, of Randolph, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and several...
NECN
Car Crashes Into NH State Police Cruiser, Injuring Trooper, on I-93 Off-Ramp
A New Hampshire State Police trooper was hospitalized after their cruiser was hit by a car on Interstate 93 in Salem while investigating a crash Saturday, officials said. The crash took place about 8:44 a.m. on the Exit 1 off-ramp, police said. The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
NECN
Person Stabbed in Boston
Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed Friday night in the city's Mattapan neighborhood. Officers responded to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing. The victim was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. There was no word on a possible suspect. Police remained on...
NECN
Boston Officials Consider Mask Mandate as COVID-19 Infections Rise
As COVID-19 cases rise in Boston, school and city officials are considering bringing back a mask mandate. What do they hope a mask mandate would do? Avoid repeating last year's staffing issues and student absenteeism because of a similar COVID-19 surge. In a letter sent to families, officials asked for...
NECN
Car Goes Airborne, Crashes into Building in Brockton
A car slammed into a building early Sunday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Belmont Street. Fire officials say the car was headed eastbound when it went airborne and crashed through a commercial building. Authorities say no one was hurt in the crash. The building...
NECN
Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital
Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
NECN
Fire in Merrimac Displaces a Family
Multiple fire departments assisted in fighting a fire on 63 Church St. in Merrimac, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to officials. Authorities say they arrived around 7:30 a.m. to a 2.5 story home occupied by two families with visible smoke coming from the building. Crews say the smoke was coming from...
NECN
Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting, Boston Police Say
A young man was fatally wounded late Friday night when they were shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police confirmed that officers responded to an area near Harvard Street and found a man with life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed from Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, near Franklin Park, to a hospital but was pronounced dead after midnight.
NECN
Fire Destroys House in Haverhill
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, Monday morning, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early on Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub at the home on Coffin Avenue, Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said.
NECN
Minor Injuries After 4-Car Crash in Wellesley
Police responded to a four-car crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 1p.m. on Central Street. According to police, some of the cars involved were parked. Police say there were minor injuries. Central Street in Wellesley Square between Cross and Weston Road for about 30 minutes...
NECN
Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester
A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
NECN
1 Dead in Early Morning House Fire in Roxbury
One person is dead and two people were rescued after an early morning fire burned through a multi-family home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, firefighters said. Firefighters were seen putting responded to the fire on Warren Street as early as 3 a.m. on Saturday. The fire burned through parts of the second and third floor of the building.
NECN
Damage to This Plum Island House Shows the Power of Friday's Winter Storm
The powerful storm that hit New England Friday washed away a wall on the first floor of a beachfront house on Massachusetts' Plum Island, firefighters said Saturday. The already-vacant house on 73rd Street at Reservation Terrace was being monitored by the Newburyport fire and building departments Saturday, according to fire officials. It "has long been a victim of ongoing erosion on Plum Island," they said in a statement.
NECN
This Boston Couple Helped Decorate the White House for the Holidays: PICS
This holiday season, 77 Christmas trees adorn the White House, along with more than 80,000 holiday lights and a gingerbread White House that weighs well over 170 lbs. All that decoration takes a lot of people to put up, and among the 150-plus volunteers from across the country was a couple from Boston.
NECN
Holiday Ham, Cocktails and Leftover Recipes You Need This Season
Anna's favorite part of the holiday season is all the delicious food and perfect sips. So how does a Campari Citrus Spritz sound? It's the perfect way to kick things off at your holiday gathering. Then, she catches up with Chef Lambert Givens of Hunter's Kitchen and Bar in South...
