Children's painkillers in high demand. Here are alternatives

By Stephanie Stahl
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The growing number of respiratory illnesses is becoming more difficult to manage because of a widening shortage of pain relievers. Things like Children's Tylenol are hard to find.

Some of the big chains are now rationing the products that are in high demand because supplies are low. That has a growing number of parents worried and scrambling to find ways to comfort their sick children.

"This has been a very, very difficult fall season for us," Dr. Jeff Seiden, the medical director at CHOP at Virtua, said.

Seiden says they're flooded with patients, like pediatric hospitals everywhere kids are sick with COVID-19, flu and RSV.

The tripledemic has 80% of hospital beds now in use.

"This has been very, very challenging," Seiden said. "Kids who have not been sick for a couple of years are now getting sequential infections."

With COVID-19 precautions now relaxed and people mingling for the holiday season, infections are spreading widely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a9Qck_0jqlAoOR00
Drug store pain relief alternatives for children 02:20

In Camden County last week, there were 756 new flu cases. In the same week last year, there were 258 infections.

Finding relief might not be easy, especially for children.

There's been a run on over-the-counter pain relievers. Pharmacy shelves are sparse in many locations. Some with signs saying "we're sorry."

"They get really bad fevers our kids so I was pretty scared," parent Camille Webb said. "CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Target, nowhere over here, they didn't have anything in stock so I had to drive 30 minutes "

"Parents are understandably frightened," Seiden said. "This has been a difficult several months. We've seen viral infections surge to levels that we haven't seen before."

Because of increased demand and limited supplies, Walgreens and CVS are limiting sales of children's pain relief products

CVS will sell a maximum of two products for both online and in-person sales.

Walgreens is allowing a max of six products online but no in-store sales limits.

"We use these medications primarily to keep kids comfortable," Seiden said. "It's not a necessary component of their therapy."

Seiden has alternatives if people can't find medications to help kids feel better.

Some home remedies include:

  • for congestion: use a humidifier
  • for children over 1, a teaspoon of honey
  • Menthol rubs
  • For fevers, lukewarm -- not cold -- baths can bring temperatures down

Seiden says keeping kids hydrated and resting is most important. If needed, children can be given smaller doses of adult medications, but always check with your pediatrician first.

Doctors say the best prevention is to make sure everyone in your family is up to date on all vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19. If you're especially worried, masking in crowded public spaces can reduce the risk of infection.

