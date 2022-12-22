Read full article on original website
Good Folk
4d ago
Eric is a racist lawyer I had to fire him, he tried to sabotage My case... Thank God for Attorney Michael Hines the best lawyer in Gainesville Florida
Reply
2
Related
WCJB
Gainesville incoming mayor Harvey Ward discusses goals and expectations for his term
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville mayor-elect Harvey ward is speaking about his goals. TV20′s Taylor Simpson spoke with him about some topics he would like to work on around Gainesville.
fox35orlando.com
3 arrested after Florida boy reported missing, later found safe: Gainesville police
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Three people have been arrested in connection to a missing person case involving a 13-year-old Gainesville, Florida, boy. Officers first received a report of the missing child in the early morning hours of Dec. 23. Officers grew concerned because of the circumstances in which the child went missing, combined with impending cold weather.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD arrests 3 tied to missing Gainesville boy
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested three people in connection to a Gainesville boy who was declared missing last week and found Sunday night after a multi-agency search that included the FBI. “The child was found in Clay County,” GPD spokesman David Chudzik said in a phone interview Monday...
WCJB
Gainesville incoming mayor Harvey Ward discusses FDOT and pedestrian safety
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville mayor-elect Harvey Ward is speaking about local roadways and his goals of improving pedestrian safety. TV20′s Taylor Simpson also spoke to him about what he would like to accomplish during his term.
Florida sheriff invites chilly fugitives to book warm stay at county jail
TRENTON, Fla. — There may be no place at the inn for fugitives trying to duck the law, but a Florida sheriff is offering them a warm place to stay for the holidays and beyond. At the county jail. The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office posted an invitation for an...
State prisons and local jail will be open to visitors on Christmas
Marion County’s jail, as well as state prisons overseen by the Department of Corrections in Marion County, will be open to registered visitors on Christmas, despite the holiday falling on a Sunday this year. Although the Marion County jail usually has visitation hours on Sunday, the state prison allowing...
HaLeigh Cummings’s father arrested again, accused of drug possession, violently resisting officer
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The father of HaLeigh Cummings went back to jail on Christmas Day after being released from prison only a few months ago due to being accused of drug possession and violently resisting an officer. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office jail records showcased he was arrested...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the weeklong Kwanzaa celebration kicks off at the Cotton Club in Gainesville. The focus of this year’s annual pan-african observance is intergenerational unity. Festivities start at 6 p.m. Lake City City Council members called a special meeting for Wednesday to consider a proposed...
School board rejects sheriff’s proposal to take over safe school department
The Marion County School Board on Thursday rejected Sheriff Billy Woods’ proposal to absorb the school district’s Department of Safe Schools into the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The department, led by Dennis McFatten, falls under the jurisdiction of the superintendent and oversees the communication between schools and...
Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
Body cam video shows Florida deputy stop snake, hawk from killing each other
Body camera video shows a deputy separate a hawk and snake that were locked in a deadly battle on a Florida sidewalk.
ocala-news.com
Ocala PR professional chosen for prestigious leadership program
Ocala resident Christopher Bradford has been selected for LeadershipFPRA, an intensive Florida Public Relations Association leadership program featuring seminar-style training classes from a faculty comprised of accomplished professionals in the state. This leadership program is designed to further strengthen public relations roles and the communities and industries where public relations...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
Inmate death at Marion County Jail prompts FDLE investigation
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of inmate Scott Whitley III, 46, who died in custody while on suicide watch at the Marion County Jail after a confrontation with officers. Whitley was being held on a felony charge of resisting an officer with violence and a...
Woods backs proposal to make carrying a concealed weapon a constitutional right in Florida
Last week, after both Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly expressed support for implementing a change in Florida’s gun laws during the 2023 session to allow for “constitutional carry,” the Gazette checked in with Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods to get his take on the idea.
WESH
Missing Florida teenager found safe, police say
Police said a teenager who'd gone missing has been found. A missing child alert had previously been issued after a 13-year-old boy went missing in Gainesville. In an update on Sunday, the Gainesville Police Department said the teen was found safe.
FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights 9th annual Marion County Youth Business Plan competition
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 9th annual Marion County Youth Business Plan competition was last week. On this weeks CEP, learn what students are encouraged to do at this event.
Putnam County announces new fire rescue chief
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — There’s a new fire rescue chief in Putnam County. With the retirement of Chief Chad Hutchinson, Putnam County Fire Rescue has been searching for a new leader. Well, the time has come. Deputy Chief Richard Back has been promoted to chief of Putnam County...
WCJB
Plans are in motion to build a healthcare clinic in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents have been waiting since Alachua General Hospital closed in 2009. But finally, after initially presenting a plan a year ago, UF Health, the City of Gainesville, and Alachua County are partnering to bring a healthcare clinic to east Gainesville on a property off Hawthorne Road.
Comments / 7