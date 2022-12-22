ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Comments / 7

Good Folk
4d ago

Eric is a racist lawyer I had to fire him, he tried to sabotage My case... Thank God for Attorney Michael Hines the best lawyer in Gainesville Florida

Reply
2
Related
fox35orlando.com

3 arrested after Florida boy reported missing, later found safe: Gainesville police

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Three people have been arrested in connection to a missing person case involving a 13-year-old Gainesville, Florida, boy. Officers first received a report of the missing child in the early morning hours of Dec. 23. Officers grew concerned because of the circumstances in which the child went missing, combined with impending cold weather.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD arrests 3 tied to missing Gainesville boy

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested three people in connection to a Gainesville boy who was declared missing last week and found Sunday night after a multi-agency search that included the FBI. “The child was found in Clay County,” GPD spokesman David Chudzik said in a phone interview Monday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the weeklong Kwanzaa celebration kicks off at the Cotton Club in Gainesville. The focus of this year’s annual pan-african observance is intergenerational unity. Festivities start at 6 p.m. Lake City City Council members called a special meeting for Wednesday to consider a proposed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
DESTIN, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala PR professional chosen for prestigious leadership program

Ocala resident Christopher Bradford has been selected for LeadershipFPRA, an intensive Florida Public Relations Association leadership program featuring seminar-style training classes from a faculty comprised of accomplished professionals in the state. This leadership program is designed to further strengthen public relations roles and the communities and industries where public relations...
OCALA, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing Florida teenager found safe, police say

Police said a teenager who'd gone missing has been found. A missing child alert had previously been issued after a 13-year-old boy went missing in Gainesville. In an update on Sunday, the Gainesville Police Department said the teen was found safe.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Plans are in motion to build a healthcare clinic in East Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents have been waiting since Alachua General Hospital closed in 2009. But finally, after initially presenting a plan a year ago, UF Health, the City of Gainesville, and Alachua County are partnering to bring a healthcare clinic to east Gainesville on a property off Hawthorne Road.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy