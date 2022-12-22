Read full article on original website
Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal.
Rams, Bucs, Packers earn wins on same day in upside-down NFC
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos. It was a triumphant Christmas for the Buccaneers, Packers and Rams as many figured it would be when the schedule was released in May. The NFC’s top three preseason Super Bowl favorites were expected to be jockeying for playoff positioning Sunday.
Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Wilson's Broncos
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks...
Vikings offense still seeking complete performance
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have made the first year for coach Kevin O'Connell an unforgettable and unparalleled season of late-game drama, with an NFL-record 11 wins in one-score decisions. The cohesion, confidence and firm grasp of the finer details that O'Connell has helped foster have continued to...
Unsung players join Chiefs stars in making postseason push
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs wouldn't be in the race for a first-round bye in the AFC without Patrick Mahomes, who is charting a course toward a second MVP, along with three-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and a host of other big-name stars. Nor...
Wilks' Panthers banking on run game to lead them to playoffs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When Steve Wilks took over as interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, he believed the only chance to be competitive was complete dedication to running the football given the strength of the offensive line and the instability at quarterback. Well, Wilks’...
Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC's best record
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Even as the Kansas City Chiefs squeaked out wins the past few weeks, coach Andy Reid lamented both the state of their inexperienced defense and their inability to put away struggling teams. They showed massive improvement in both areas against Seattle on Saturday.
Hurts on Hold? Eagles hope injured QB can return vs. Saints
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for the Eagles. So is starting banged-up quarterback Jalen Hurts. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally to beat Cardinals 19-16 in OT
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — There were times during the slog of a football game Sunday night when Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady looked frustrated. There were other times he looked angry. There were a few times he looked downright old. But there were also six throws in overtime where...
Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander knew the secondary needed to start playing better against the Miami Dolphins after defensive backs coach Jerry Gray surprisingly yelled at them at halftime. “That woke us up for sure,” Alexander said. “He doesn’t really yell, but he was yelling...
Seahawks offense stalls again in 24-10 loss in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seattle twice drove into Kansas City territory in the third quarter, twice went for it on fourth down while trying to dig out of a 17-3 hole and twice came up short on the frigid field inside Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. That about sums...
Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. “Well, the bottom line is unacceptable, you know, and it starts with me,” he said. “The bottom line is that I let us down. It can’t happen, and it’s been disappointing.”
Suns' Booker leaves early against Nuggets with groin injury
DENVER (AP) — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets. The All-NBA guard had two points in 4:20 after missing the previous three games because of groin soreness.
Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month.
Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion
BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team's need to show progress. In between the...
Hurts out, Goedert in as Eagles visit NFC East rival Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts is out with a sprained throwing shoulder, and tight end Dallas Goedert is active as Philadelphia tries to clinch the top seed in the NFC in a visit to Dallas. Gardner Minshew is set for his first start of the season Saturday...
Packers intercept 3 passes in 4th, beat Tua, Dolphins 26-20
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay intercepted three of Tua Tagovailoa's passes in the fourth quarter and the Aaron Rodgers and Packers rallied to beat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one...
With Curry out, Poole scores 32 and Warriors beat Grizzlies
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole is far from a finished product, and the fourth-year guard showed both signs of brilliance and struggles controlling his emotions on the big Christmas Day basketball stage. Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green...
Jokic, Nuggets outlast Suns 128-125 in OT; Booker sidelined
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had another monster triple-double, Aaron Gordon threw down a pivotal dunk that stood up after a review in overtime and the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 128-125 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists...
Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi suspended 1 game for punches
NEW YORK (AP) — Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi were each suspended one game for exchanging punches following Los Angeles' 51-14 win over Denver on Sunday. NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspensions Monday for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and...
