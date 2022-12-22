New Dog Park Comes to Suttons Bay

For those looking for a place to bring their furry friend, a new park is coming to the area!

Suttons Bay Dog Park plans to open this spring in Herman Park. They have been busy fundraising for this project and have reached their goal of $47,500 which will be matched through a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Volunteer, Hadley Dickinson, says this “dog park allows a safe space for people to come and let their dog off leash and hopefully meet other neighbors that have a similar interest in pets and dogs. It also allows you a training opportunity if you don’t have a yard that’s fenced in. It allows many people a place to come and utilize our parks.”

She believes this will be a great addition to the Suttons Bay community, adding “we have the tart trail, which is a wonderful resource. But again, as more people are discovering our area with bikes on the trail, it’s not always a safe place if you have large groups of 20 and 30 bikes going by. It just provides a safe place for everyone to be and enjoy their pets.”

Volunteer information, donation links and updates on the park can be found here.