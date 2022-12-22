ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

$45B trip: Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was making his way to Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and to address Congress in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account that the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Read the Jan. 6 panel's final report on the Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sasse, Fisher vote no; Senate OKs $1.7T spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another large round of aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress. The bill, which runs for 4,155...
ALABAMA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

The most underdiscussed fact of the 2022 election: how historically close it was

 (CNN) — A lot of people have tried to draw lessons from the 2022 elections, which ended earlier this month. Whether it be Democrats’ historically strong performance for a party in power during a midterm or the lack of Senate incumbents losing, the takes have been aplenty. But perhaps the most important lesson as we head into the 2024 cycle hasn’t […] The post The most underdiscussed fact of the 2022 election: how historically close it was appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

China ending mandatory quarantine for travelers entering country

Chinese officials have announced they will lift the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine requirement for travelers entering the country.  The current mandatory quarantine measure implemented by the Chinese government will phase out on Jan. 8, multiple news outlets reported on Monday. Since the start of the global pandemic in March 2020, travelers from other countries were required…
Immigration expected to surge as asylum rule ends

WASHINGTON (AP) — Since the pandemic began, the United States has been using a public health rule designed to limit the spread of disease to expel asylum-seekers on the southern border. Title 42, as it's called, has been used more than 2.5 million times to expel migrants since March...
GEORGIA STATE
🎥Panel: Trump tax audits required by IRS were delayed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS failed to pursue mandatory audits of Donald Trump on a timely basis during his presidency, a congressional panel found on Tuesday, raising questions about statements by the former president and leading members of his administration who claimed he could not release his tax filings because of the ongoing reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
US judge blocks Biden bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are...
TEXAS STATE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

