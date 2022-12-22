Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
14news.com
Christmas shoppers hit the aisles last minute in the cold weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The dangerously cold weather is just getting started, and so are some holiday shoppers. Our 14 News crews report the Evansville Pavilion Shopping Center and Lloyd Crossing parking lots were packed with cars on Friday. Walmart employees say some shoppers came in to buy snow gear...
14news.com
Roads improving after Monday morning snow
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - There were several slide offs in the Tri-State Monday morning. One of them was before 5 a.m. on Highway 41 North near the Vanderburgh County Jail. [Related: Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69] There was also a crash on I-64. It happened around...
14news.com
Winter Weather Advisory
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow returns to the forecast after a sunny Christmas Day. A fast-moving clipper system will bring snow this morning under a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. This afternoon, scattered snow at times with high temps in the lower 30s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers as low temps drop to 20-degrees.
14news.com
Cold and sunny Christmas, Alert Day for more snow Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The dangerously cold conditions improve slightly for Christmas Day, but we are on alert for additional snow on Monday before a big warm-up to close out the year. Tonight will be cold but mostly clear with temperatures falling back in the mid to upper single digits...
14news.com
1-2″ of snow for Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny skies for Christmas Day with highs in the lower 20s. Another fast-moving system will bring snow to the Tri-State late Sunday night through Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory for 1-2″ of snow is in effect until noon on Monday. Snow will likely move in by the Monday morning commute, so slick roads are possible. Snow should end in the afternoon as temperatures rise to near 30. Milder air will filter in for the rest of the week as winds turn to the south. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the mid 30s, our first time above freezing in nearly 4 days. Wednesday and Thursday will be milder with highs in the 50s Wednesday and 60s on Thursday. Rain and possible thunderstorms will move in on Friday and will linger into the weekend.
14news.com
Tri-State Food Bank meeting the unseen needs this holiday season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - During Christmas 2021, the people of western Kentucky were still picking up the pieces, two weeks removed from a deadly tornado. Among the many organizations that stepped up to help in that time was the Tri-State Food Bank, and they are continuing to help this holiday season.
14news.com
Evansville man embraces cold weather while repairing his truck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those willing to brave the cold, it can be a daunting challenge, but one Evansville native enjoys the brisk temperatures. On Friday, Patrick Stephens didn’t go to the store, or finish his Christmas shopping, he was fixing a truck. Stephens has lived in Evansville...
14news.com
Salvation Army bell ringers move inside because of cold weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Carla Howard has been bell ringing on and off throughout the years for the Salvation Army. “I’m a lending shoulder, a listening ear, they can talk to, vent to,” Howard said. “Ask for prayer requests and I pray for them.”. On Friday, she...
14news.com
Christmas Eve at Henderson tavern gives back to cause that ‘hit close to home’
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Over 200 people spent most of their Christmas Eve at Metzger’s Tavern for their annual holiday event. Some people say they came for the free food, raffles and a half pot, but most said they came for the cause. Christmas Eve at the Tavern chose...
14news.com
Honey Moon Coffee announces new location on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local coffee chain made a special announcement on Friday. In a Facebook post, the Honey Moon Coffee Company announced it entered into an agreement to turn the old Roger’s Academy of Hair into Honey Moon West Side. Owners say this will be their biggest...
14news.com
On alert for winter storm and dangerous cold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert tonight through Christmas Eve for accumulating snow, dangerous cold, and strong winds. The entire Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Warning until midnight tonight and a Wind Chill Warning until noon on Friday. We have had scattered rain showers throughout the day,...
14news.com
Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say there were two crashes on U.S. 41 Monday morning at I-69. They happened in the northbound lanes before 8 a.m. Officials say during the first crash, a FedEx truck crashed, and the driver was thrown out. She had minor injuries, but didn’t go to...
14news.com
Fire destroys trailer in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people have been displaced after a fire destroyed their trailer in Henderson on Sunday. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Race Track Road just after 2 p.m. Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman said the people living there were at a neighbor’s house...
14news.com
Arson report filed after 2 apartments catch fire Christmas Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to an apartment complex on Christmas for a fire. They say it happened around 1:40 p.m. at Lexbrook Apartments on S. Weinbach Ave. The investigator says someone set fire to a cereal box, and it caused two apartments to catch fire. Nobody...
14news.com
Crews called to fire in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a home in Robards Monday morning after it caught fire. Dispatchers say it’s in the 15000 block of Upper Delaware Road. They say crews reported a working fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. We’re told nobody was in the house.
14news.com
Police: Officers had to move out of the way of wrong way interstate driver
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a drunk driver went the wrong way on I-69. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Christmas day. Police say 34-year-old Junior Altine drove towards them head on, but they were able to get out of the way then pull him over. They say he...
14news.com
Traffic resumes following crash on Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms a crash temporarily caused traffic to a standstill on the Twin Bridges on Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the southbound lanes. Dispatch says no injuries have been reported. The traffic jam has since cleared up.
14news.com
Deputies: Drunk driver causes crash
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to an accident with injuries late Christmas night. It happened in the 1800 block of Orchard Rd. Deputies say the driver, 40-year-old Scott Risner, was standing outside his car, and at first, tried...
14news.com
Police: Child dragged by car, man facing several charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing a long list of charges after police say several people, including children, tried to stop him from driving drunk. It happened around 2 p.m. Christmas Day in the 1000 block of Bayard Park Drive. Police say Joshua Winnett was supposed to go...
14news.com
VCSO: Name of I-69 two-vehicle crash victim released
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office have announced the name of the victim that died in the crash that happened on I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road on Friday. The victim in the crash has been identified as 64-year-old Berneard Fleming...
