Indoor soccer: Florida Tropics gear up for Baltimore

The Florida Tropics will compete with the Baltimore Blast on Friday at 7 p.m. at the RP Funding Center.

The game will be streamed live on MASL TV on Twitch.

Both teams head into the matchup in opposite directions. Florida has come up victorious in both games this year, which includes a 7-6 victory in Baltimore in the season opener on Dec. 10. But the Blast enter the game following a 5-4 road loss in Harrisburg last weekend and have a record of 1-2-1 this year.

The 2019-20 MASL Defender of the Year, Drew Ruggles, is off to a sizzling start with five goals in two games. He is fourth in the league in goals despite the Tropics being one of four teams to have played only twice this season. Ruggles’ 3.5 points per game stat is the best in the league. He’s also picked up two assists.

Among the league leaders with a .757 saves percentage — fifth overall in the MASL — is goalkeeper Jorge Navarrete. He also has 4.50 goals against the average, which is sixth in the league.

Meanwhile, Baltimore‘s Lucas Roque produced 10 goals in four games. The foe’s lone win of the campaign was at home on Dec. 3 against Utica. Additionally, the Blast dropped three straight games, including one in overtime since Dec. 3. All of their games have been decided by one goal.