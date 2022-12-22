ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County, West Virginia, remembers homeless lost in 2022 on Homeless Persons Memorial Day

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUg5z_0jqlA2Iw00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – People who provide services to the homeless in the Kanawha Valley came together to remember those experiencing homelessness who have passed in 2022.

Every year on December 21, people across the nation recognize Homeless Persons Memorial Day. This is the eighth year in a row the day has been recognized in Charleston.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Officials gathered to read the names of the 50 people across the Kanawha Valley who died while experiencing homelessness or people who were formerly homeless, but still used homeless service programs at the time they passed.

Officials say that number is far higher than in previous years, and organizers say the event helps providers and peers take a pause to grieve.

“You know the loss of anyone is obviously disheartening, but each of us have clients that we’ve known for a short time or long time that you just relate to differently, and the loss of those individuals is huge,” said Traci Strickland, Executive Director of the Kanawha Valley Collective.

The event is recognized on December 21 because it is the longest night of the year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 4

Chasity Shaffer
4d ago

Y’all don’t care about the Homeless if you did you all would be doin something about it! Sickening people will donate and help people who are not from here but will be the first ones to send donations or help homeless in another country! Our own people are starving and homeless do something about it.. Posting on the news doesn’t do a dang thing for any of them. Give them help give them resources to use make them feel like they are someone instead of trash.. How do you people sleep at night?

Reply
2
Related
WOWK 13 News

‘CARE’ Team helping homeless population during freezing weather in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When inclement weather strikes, we usually advise that people stay in their homes and try to keep warm. However, for some, like those experiencing homelessness, do not have a choice but to brave the hazardous conditions. Fortunately in Charleston, the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) Team is actively looking for these […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Indictments: Two charged with arson

Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Saturday fire destroys apartment in Poca, West Virginia

POCA, WV (WOWK) — No injuries were reported in a Christmas Eve fire that destroyed an apartment. Poca Volunteer Fire Department tells 13 News the quick and aggressive action from crews on the scene kept the fire from spreading to the other two apartments in the complex. The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on […]
POCA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle structure fire for two hours in Omar, West Virginia

OMAR, WV (WOWK) –Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department says crews battled a structure fire for almost two hours in Logan County on Christmas morning. Main Island Creek VFD says crews responded to 8382 Jerry West Highway in Omar after 6:48 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants in the home exited safely and there were no […]
OMAR, WV
WVNS

Beckley first responders built “trust” at warming centers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley first responders build relationships within the city’s homeless community by volunteering in a neutral setting, according to Beckley Fire Department Lt. Chris Graham. Graham, who volunteered at an overnight warming station on Friday, December 23, 2022, said the homeless are a presence in Beckley but often have trouble trusting the […]
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

A Christmas miracle

BELVA, W.Va. — Adam Morton pulled a syringe of saline solution and injected it into one of the three I-V ports on his son’s right arm. “I’m hoping soon, they’ll be able to get his PICC line out and then I can go on oral anti-biotics,” said Jacob Morton.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Church hosts Christmas Eve dinner for those in need

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is tomorrow and many will have nowhere to go. That’s why Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Huntington opened their doors for a Pre-Christmas dinner. The church served hot food for those in need, and helped people escape the winter weather affecting the region. “This...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Firefighters keep flames out of Sissonville church sanctuary

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Flames damaged a Kanawha County church Friday afternoon but the flames didn’t reach the sanctuary. The blaze was reported at Crossroads Community Church on Martins Branch Road in Sissonville at shortly after 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene they had to battle single...
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK

One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia

Jackson County dispatch confirms one man is dead after a concrete truck went through a guardrail and down the embankment on I-77. Jackson County dispatch confirms one man is dead after a concrete truck went through a guardrail and down the embankment on I-77. Christmas day forecast for Monday Snow.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
LOGAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy