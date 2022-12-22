ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Court rebuffs state effort to revive Flint water crisis case against former health chief

By Arpan Lobo, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday rebuked an effort from state prosecutors to revive a case against former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon, who was charged with nine counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Flint water crisis.

In October, a circuit judge had dismissed cases against Lyon and other former state and Flint officials charged for their roles in the 2014 water crisis, citing a Michigan Supreme Court order that found state prosecutors improperly used a "one-man grand jury" to issue indictments against the former officials.

The prosecution team, which includes Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud (who will be Attorney General Dana Nessel's Chief Deputy Attorney General beginning in January) and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, had appealed the circuit court decision. But a panel consisting of presiding Judge Sima Patel, Judge Deborah Servitto and Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a motion to dismiss filed by Lyon's attorneys Wednesday.

"The motion to dismiss in this docket is GRANTED for the reason that this Court is unable to grant any relief where the circuit court implemented an explicit directive from the Supreme Court," judges wrote in their order. The order also denied a motion to dismiss filed by Nancy Peeler's legal team. Peeler is a former MDHHS employee.

The Flint water crisis started in 2014 when the city switched water sources and lead, a neurotoxin particularly dangerous to children, leached into the city's water supply. As the city struggled with water quality, it also saw an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease and deaths.

Lyon was also charged with one count of willful neglect of duty by a public official.

A request for comment was not immediately returned by the Attorney General's office.

Earlier in December, a judge in Genesee County also dismissed charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder. Snyder was charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty by a public official.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @arpanlobo.

The Detroit Free Press

