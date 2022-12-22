Read full article on original website
Police in Pulaski County search for stolen ATV
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find a stolen side by side. Deputies in Pulaski County say the 2007 Kubota ATV was stolen sometime in the last several days from the Ard Ridge Road area of Nancy. You can...
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident
A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
Madison County women want a say in alcohol sales
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Women have never been able to vote on the wet-dry status of Madison County. It’s been dry since before women legally held the right to vote. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, voted on by men, banned alcohol in 1919, starting prohibition. Women won the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. Thirteen years later, prohibition ended with the 21st Amendment.
Powell County nursing home patient wing floods Christmas night
STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A patient wing at a Powell County nursing home flooded Christmas night after a break in its sprinkler system. According to a Facebook post from the Stanton Fire Department, around 8 p.m., crews arrived at Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation where they saw a break in a line of the sprinkler system causing “atrocious amounts” of water to flow into the patient wing.
Christmas fire in Bell County destroys building for the second time in two months
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fire crews in Bell County battled flames and the cold Christmas morning after responding to a fire in the same location for the second time in two months. Officials with the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department say they were called to U.S. 25E on Log...
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
Man arrested after single car crash on I-75
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was not using the frigid conditions as an excuse to not enforce the law Saturday morning. Early Saturday morning, deputies with the department were dispatched to a single car crash on Interstate 75 at Exit 15. When deputies arrived, they suspected the driver, 29-year-old Norman Mendoza of Georgia, was under the influence.
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple crashes, some with injuries, on I-75 North. Deputies said one lane at the 5 mile marker is closed. Both lanes are closed at the 10 mile...
'Stay off the roads' | Gov. Beshear sends strong message about bitter cold gripping the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set a strong message Friday morning about the bitter cold weather gripping the commonwealth. "Stay inside. Stay off the roads," he said at a 10 a.m. news conference from Frankfort. "The last-minute shopping is not worth it if it would cost you your life."
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 21, 2022. Clark County library...
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A good Samaritan was hit and killed by a car in Pulaski County. It happened Thursday evening around 6:45 on U.S. 27 in Burnside, near the Pittman Creek Bridge. According to the coroner, 75-year-old George Lucas of Burnside was traveling northbound on U.S. 27 when...
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
Horse dies, rider injured after being hit by car
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A horse died and its rider was injured after a man hit them while driving in Whitley County on Wednesday. According to Kentucky State Police, a 74-year-old man was driving on Bee Creek Road when he hit the horse that was being ridden in the roadway. The 18-year-old riding the horse was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for injuries. The horse died at the scene; the driver was not injured.
Mail theft reported across East Tennessee
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - In Knox Co., a resident snapped a picture of someone opening mail in the wrong mailbox. In Loudon Co., officials with the sheriff’s office said a person drove up to a mailbox and took the mail and packages inside. In Campbell Co., it’s more of the same as Sheriff Wayne Barton elaborated on what exactly opportunistic-minded criminals are on the lookout for.
LIST: Warming shelters being set up to combat arctic cold
KENTUCKY (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of a massive cold front set to arrive in the commonwealth Christmas weekend. The forecast calls for a steep drop in temperatures Thursday night into Friday. To combat this, the Governor said each county should have at least one warming center up and running by Thursday. He also said that the state parks will serve as backup warming centers if needed.
