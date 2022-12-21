Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police responding to Buttercup Lane for reports of a person shot in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police responding to Buttercup Lane for reports of a person shot in Mount Airy. According to officials, one person has sustained non life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Police say that the person shot was a juvenile. The exact age of the person is not known at this...
Sidney man killed in officer-involved shooting at grocery store identified
SIDNEY — A Sidney man has been identified as the person shot and killed by police during an officer-involved shooting at a Sidney grocery store this week. Todd Jordan, 53, was identified as the suspect who died in the shooting, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed Friday. Police...
Fox 19
1 victim identified in double shooting in College Hill, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the two victims of a shooting in College Hill Thursday afternoon has been identified, Cincinnati police say. Officers say James Witherspoon, 32, was shot just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of West Galbraith and Daly roads. Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department tried to...
dayton247now.com
Eastbound Turner Road reopens in Harrison Township
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eastbound Turner Road between Klepinger Road to Philadelphia Drive has re-opened, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. The Harrison Township Road Department personnel, with the assistance of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies, re-opened the road at 8 a.m. on December 24, after numerous accidents and deteriorating road conditions.
WKRC
1 dead, 1 injured following College Hill shooting
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in College Hill Thursday. Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on Galbraith Road near Daly Road just after 1 p.m. They found two victims. One person, identified as James Witherspoon, 32, was pronounced dead at...
Police investigating shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Springfield Thursday. Springfield police dispatch confirmed police and medics were on scene of a shooting near the 1800 block of Lincoln Park Circle. The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dispatch was unable...
‘Fire showing;’ Crews fight visible flames at Montgomery Co. home
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Harrison Township Fire responded to a house fire Saturday overnight. Firefighters were called to the 3500 block of West Hillcrest Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. after reports of a structure fire in a single-story home, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch stated. Crews at the scene reported visible...
sciotopost.com
One Killed in 50-Vehicle Pileup on Ohio Turnpike
Dayton – One person has been killed and dozen injured in what they are calling a mass casualty event. The event occurred on the Ohio Turnpike between state Route 53 and state Route 4. OSP has reported that around 50 vehicles were involved in the crash around 2:30 pm.
UPDATE: Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Sidney grocery store
SIDNEY — UPDATE @ 5:51 p.m.:. A man has died after being shot by police at a grocery store in Sidney Wednesday morning, a police on scene confirm. Police told News Center 7 said there was an initial confrontation with a man with a handgun in the cash register area of Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Ave. The man allegedly fired shots inside the store.
Attempt to thaw pipes results in house fire in Clark County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP — An attempt to thaw frozen pipes led to a house fire in Clark County Friday afternoon. Bethel Township fire crews were called to the 200 block of Greenacres Drive to reports of a fire around 1 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene they found fire...
Woman taken to hospital after car hits her, flees the scene in Harrison Twp. Thursday
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Thursday evening in Harrison Township. Deputies and Harrison Twp. Fire Department responded to a reported pedestrian strike in the 4200 block of North Main Street around 5:52 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Firefighters extinguish overnight house fire in Xenia
XENIA — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a reported house fire in Xenia early Friday morning. First responders responded to the fire in the 200 block of Center Street around 2:00 a.m., according to Greene County Sheriff’s Office. >>Area counties are under Snow Emergencies: What...
‘Fully involved’ Springfield house fire endangers neighboring homes
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a residential house fire in Springfield Friday overnight. Springfield Township requested mutual aid from Hustead Township to fight a “fully involved,” single-story house fire on the 300 block of Lyle Avenue at around 4:40 a.m., Clark County Regional Dispatch confirmed. Initial reports...
WLWT 5
Traffic crash on I-75 near Middletown is slowing traffic early Friday
LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A traffic crash on I-75 near Middletown is slowing traffic early Friday. Two southbound lanes are blocked due to a crash near Hamilton Lebanon Road. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police standoff along I-71 in Warren Co.
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently in pursuit of a red SUV in Warren County. The pursuit began on Interstate 71, but the exact circumstances leading to the chase are currently unknown. The pursuit has resulted in a standoff with police at I-71 and the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge.
dayton247now.com
One in 'very serious condition' after house fire on Chesapeake Ave in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- One individual has been transported to Miami Valley Hospital after a house fire on 4529 Chesapeake Ave in Dayton. The victim is in very serious condition, according to District Chief Andrew Wiley. Crews were called to the scene around 3:20 p.m. on reports of a structure...
UPDATE: Man seriously injured, dog dead after Dayton fire
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 5:30 p.m.:. A man is in the hospital and a dog is dead after a fire at a Dayton home. Firefighters are on scene of the fire in the area of Almond Avenue and Chesapeake Avenue, according to a social media post from Dayton Police and Fire.
$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after standoff on I-71 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:40 p.m.:. A Cincinnati man is in custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit and eventual standoff in Warren County Wednesday afternoon. Troopers from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to I-71 on reports of...
LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail
The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
