Dayton, OH

Fox 19

1 victim identified in double shooting in College Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the two victims of a shooting in College Hill Thursday afternoon has been identified, Cincinnati police say. Officers say James Witherspoon, 32, was shot just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of West Galbraith and Daly roads. Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department tried to...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Eastbound Turner Road reopens in Harrison Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eastbound Turner Road between Klepinger Road to Philadelphia Drive has re-opened, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. The Harrison Township Road Department personnel, with the assistance of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies, re-opened the road at 8 a.m. on December 24, after numerous accidents and deteriorating road conditions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 injured following College Hill shooting

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in College Hill Thursday. Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on Galbraith Road near Daly Road just after 1 p.m. They found two victims. One person, identified as James Witherspoon, 32, was pronounced dead at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Springfield Thursday. Springfield police dispatch confirmed police and medics were on scene of a shooting near the 1800 block of Lincoln Park Circle. The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dispatch was unable...
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

One Killed in 50-Vehicle Pileup on Ohio Turnpike

Dayton – One person has been killed and dozen injured in what they are calling a mass casualty event. The event occurred on the Ohio Turnpike between state Route 53 and state Route 4. OSP has reported that around 50 vehicles were involved in the crash around 2:30 pm.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Sidney grocery store

SIDNEY — UPDATE @ 5:51 p.m.:. A man has died after being shot by police at a grocery store in Sidney Wednesday morning, a police on scene confirm. Police told News Center 7 said there was an initial confrontation with a man with a handgun in the cash register area of Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Ave. The man allegedly fired shots inside the store.
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters extinguish overnight house fire in Xenia

XENIA — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a reported house fire in Xenia early Friday morning. First responders responded to the fire in the 200 block of Center Street around 2:00 a.m., according to Greene County Sheriff’s Office. >>Area counties are under Snow Emergencies: What...
XENIA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police standoff along I-71 in Warren Co.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently in pursuit of a red SUV in Warren County. The pursuit began on Interstate 71, but the exact circumstances leading to the chase are currently unknown. The pursuit has resulted in a standoff with police at I-71 and the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
LUCASVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail

The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
LEWISBURG, OH

