Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KESQ
Warm, dry Christmas for desert cities
Temperatures around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon ranged 10-15° above normal for this time of year. 80s are expected for most daytime highs for the weekend. Dry, warm conditions will continue into Christmas Day, with clear skies overhead. A light Santa Ana wind pattern continues as a byproduct of high pressure in place, allowing for consistency across the region.
KESQ
Sunny & warm holiday weekend
It's been a beautiful day with an abundance of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-70s. Skies will remain clear tonight with comfortably cool temperatures through the evening. Heads up if you're traveling to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday, rain, and snow will continue to impact Washington, Oregon, and Idaho....
KESQ
No-Burn Order extended through Christmas Day in SoCal
CALIFORNIA (KCAL, KCBS) — The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Christmas Day due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect...
KESQ
‘CHiPs for Kids’ toy drive delivers 7,000 new toys for Eastern Coachella Valley families
Indio's CHP Office held its fifteenth annual 'CHiPs for Kids' toy drive. They teamed up with ACME Moving and Storage, along with Boy Scout Troops 451 and 1701 to pass out thousands of toys to kids throughout the Eastern Coachella Valley. About 7,000 toys were handed out to families in...
Comments / 0