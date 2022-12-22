ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

KESQ

Warm, dry Christmas for desert cities

Temperatures around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon ranged 10-15° above normal for this time of year. 80s are expected for most daytime highs for the weekend. Dry, warm conditions will continue into Christmas Day, with clear skies overhead. A light Santa Ana wind pattern continues as a byproduct of high pressure in place, allowing for consistency across the region.
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ

Sunny & warm holiday weekend

It's been a beautiful day with an abundance of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-70s. Skies will remain clear tonight with comfortably cool temperatures through the evening. Heads up if you're traveling to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday, rain, and snow will continue to impact Washington, Oregon, and Idaho....
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ

No-Burn Order extended through Christmas Day in SoCal

CALIFORNIA (KCAL, KCBS) — The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Christmas Day due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

