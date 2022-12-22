ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove, OK

Grove Ridgerunner Football Standout Emmanuel Crawford Signs to Arkansas

By Tichina Coleman
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sg5to_0jql8viT00

Wednesday afternoon, one Grove Ridgerunner who has gone on to set multiple records this season, announced where he is taking his talents to next and where he will be suiting up.

That would be senior running back Emmanuel Crawford who announced on Wednesday via his twitter page that he is going to head on down to Fayetteville to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks to play for Grove alum and head coach Sam Pittman.

Crawford is the all-time leading rusher in the state of Oklahoma for Class 5A. In the four years Crawford played on varsity, he’s racked up 6,777 rushing yards and 93 touchdowns to go with it. He also has 13 receiving touchdowns.

Crawford helped lead the Ridgerunners to a 13-1 overall record and reach the state semifinals for the first time since moving up to Class 5A.

He will now get the chance to showcase his skills at the national level in the SEC Conference. So a huge congrats to him on his decision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
LAWRENCE, KS
KARK

Kansas’ Withers excited to play beloved Hogs

Kansas redshirt freshman defensive DJ Withers (6-4, 292) may not be home for Christmas, but he is a lot closer than normal. Withers, who starred as 220-pound defensive end at Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock, is in Memphis where his Jayhawks (6-6) are set to face Arkansas (6-6) Wednesday in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
LAWRENCE, KS
Four States Home Page

Local College Athletes Announce Their Commitments

Over at NEO, Kendel Dolby he announced he will commit to play for the Oklahoma Sooners. Dolby is listed as a 4-Star Cornerback and is currently the #1 ranked corner in all of JUCO. Dolby is an All-American and was the SWJCFC Defensive Player of the Year. On Wednesday, former Webb City Offensive Lineman, Landon […]
WEBB CITY, MO
Four States Home Page

4-States Challenge Scores and Highlights

Over in Webb City, they hosted the 4-States Challenge which consisted of 10 boys basketball teams playing against one another. Here are highlights and scores from all 5 games! College Heights wins big over Liberal 53 to 36. Highlights below! East Newton falls to Sunrise Christian 60-43. Despite a late push, Carthage falls to Parkview […]
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

MSHP promotes and assigns Jasper and Newton natives

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— Two local products have either been promoted or assigned by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It was announced today that Carthage-native Jeffrey Day has been promoted to the rank of Corporal. He’s also been designated as an assistant zone supervisor for Zone-13 — which serves both Newton and McDonald Counties. He’s been a member of the Highway Patrol since 2007.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy