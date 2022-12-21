Read full article on original website
Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville
Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory
Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
Man Charged with Murder After November Shooting
STATESVILLE, N.C. – Police have made in arrest in a homicide case that started nearly a month ago. 38-year-old Statesville resident, Raymond Edward Davis was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with the murder of Derryck Duane Turner. On November 24th, police were called to Lakeview Drive, where there were...
Statesville Man Charged With Murder
A Statesville man has been charged with murder. On Wednesday, Statesville Police arrested 38-year old Raymond Edward Davis for the fatal shooting of Derryck Duane Turner. Officers responded November 24th to a call that a person had been shot while riding a dirt bike on Lakeview Drive. Turner was located at a residence on Park Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
City Of Morganton Employee Charged With Incest And Rape
A Morganton man has been charged with incest and raping a child. 41-year old Timothy Wayne Ollis is charged with incest, statutory rape of a child and a statutory sex offense with a child. Arrest warrants indicate the child was younger than 15. Ollis has been suspended without pay from...
FBI perspective on Madalina Cojocari missing person's case
In west Charlotte, a tree was uprooted and crashed through the roof of a home. One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte. The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte. Updated: 13 hours ago.
Bail bondsman acted in defense when he shot, killed man in Gaston County, DA says
GASTONIA, N.C. — A bail bondsman was justified when he shot and killed a man in Gaston County in June, officials said. The shooting happened on June 3 in front of a home on Diane 29 Theater Road in Bessemer City. Officers learned Dalton Lee Lewis, 24, had been shot several times. He died later that day.
Man stabbed to death in Alexander County home; girlfriend charged, deputies say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Alexander County. Investigators were called around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the Ellendale community along Highway 64, west of Taylorsville. The victim was identified as Timothy Crane. Deputies said the suspect, Taylor...
'Devastated and absolutely heartbroken': Family of missing 11-year-old girl releases statement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina released a statement Thursday thanking the public for their support while investigators search to find her. The statement, which was shared as a handwritten note by the Cornelius Police Department, says the family...
Forest City fentanyl operation busted up on Wednesday
FOREST CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rutherford County VICE unit officials disrupted a fentanyl distribution operation on Wednesday. Authorities caught four suspects at 138 Park Circle selling Blue “M30,” and Yellow “T189” pressed pills at home. After conducting surveillance and interviews, the VICE unit worked with the Criminal Investigative Division and Road Patrol and executed a search warrant.
Man charged for shooting 15-year-old with a revolver, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been accused of shooting a 15-year-old, according to deputies. Melvin Murphy, 27, is facing several charges in this incident. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Murphy shot the juvenile with a revolver earlier this month at a residence in Lexington. The...
Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say
Watch a preview of our new special and stream all six parts. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. According to the CMPD, Ofc. Dean Lauber suffered a medical emergency at home on Dec. 19 and was taken to the hospital. 21-year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer...
Woman arrested after meth, weed seized during Conover traffic stop: Deputies
Shoua Vang Her, 34, of Taylorsville, is charged with felony possession of marijuana, intent to sell, and two counts of methamphetamine possession, among others.
800 fentanyl pills found at North Carolina house, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested following a tip that led deputies to find 800 fentanyl pills inside a Rutherford County home.
4 charged after 800 fentanyl pills found in NC home, deputies say
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said four people were charged after 800 fentanyl pills were found at a home in Forest City. Deputies said they responded to a home on Park Circle because they had a information that blue “M30″ and yellow “T189″ pressed fentanyl pills were being sold from the home.
16-year-olds arrested, charged in connection to killing of 17-year-old boy on E. 29th St., Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old in Winston-Salem. Officers found a 17-year-old boy, Terrance Mason, dead in a grassy area off of East 29th Street in Winston-Salem on Sept. 13, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police Department said that they believe that […]
New deputies join Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Fall 2022 Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduates. New deputies include James Hinson, Derek Pollock, Jimmy Davis, Dylan Shubert, Jonathan Garren, Coy Ketchie. Deputy Pollock was awarded “Top Physical Fitness” for being the...
Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD
The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road.
Drug Trafficking Charges Filed Against Lenoir Man
39-year-old Timothy Lee Felder of Lenoir was arrested Monday by Lenoir Police Officers. He was charged with five felonies: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin or opium, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana, and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substance. Felder remains in jail with a $150,000 secured bond. A Tuesday court appearance was scheduled in Caldwell County District Court.
CMPD asking for public’s help to search for missing Charlotte teen
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced their search for 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols, who was last seen at Target on 8120 University Blvd. Nichols is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple-and-brown-striped long-sleeve shirt and dark-brown sweatpants.
