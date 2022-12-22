LINCOLN – Matt Rhule pulled no punches when describing the offensive line he wants at Nebraska. It’s the kind of line that pulls no punches of its own, either. “We want to be a body blows organization,” Rhule said in an interview with World-Herald commentator Adam Carriker. “We want to get you in the corner of the ring and just kind of punch on ya and see who wears down.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO