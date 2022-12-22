Prosecutors: Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants. PARIS (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris told investigators that he wanted to kill migrants or foreigners and then himself. Prosecutors say he killed three and wounded three others, and then was disarmed and subdued by one of the injured victims. The 69-year-old suspect was detained at the scene of Friday’s shooting and transferred Saturday to psychiatric care. His name has not been released. He faces potential charges of murder and attempted murder with a racist motive. He told investigators that he developed a pathological hatred toward migrants and foreigners after being targeted by a burglary in 2016. The killing rocked the Kurdish community in France.

