Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
‘Active Violence’ training course held in Le Sueur
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As scary and unpredictable as active shootings are, there are training courses that can help first responders learn better ways to engage in such an event to help save more lives. Multiple agencies in Le Sueur County will be at Le Sueur-Henderson High School this Wednesday...
KEYC
Final Dakota + 28 Memorial Ride through Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial riders have reached their destination of Reconciliation Park in Mankato for the final time. Around 9:30 this morning, riders made their way to the site where 38 Dakota men were hanged in Mankato 160 years ago today. To memorialize those...
KEYC
Lake Crystal Principal: there’s room for everyone on the Nice List
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The principal of Lake Crystal elementary is bringing the Christmas spirit to everyone in the school. Mr. Beert has been at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Elementary school for nearly 10 years, and for the last few he has been dressing as an elf to share the spirit of the holidays.
sdstandardnow.com
As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation
Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
steeledodgenews.com
Ellendale teen defies the odds; teaches lessons
It was supposed to be a routine sports physical – so routine that the Flatland family just dropped in at a CVS Pharmacy in Lakeville. Carter, a ninth-grader, needed a physical for winter sports. The doctor, however, “just said she couldn’t pass me,” Carter said. “We...
KEYC
Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
KEYC
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
KEYC
Adopt a fire hydrant
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the many ways the public can help first responders during the winter season is to help keep fire hydrants visible and clear of snow. The city of Mankato wants as many residents as possible to adopt a fire hydrant. Every second counts when fire crews respond to a fire, so keeping fire hydrants visible is very important.
KEYC
Some parts of I-35, I-90 reopen near Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Some sections of I-35 and I-90 near Albert Lea reopened late Saturday morning after being closed due to hazardous winter weather. According to MnDOT, I-35 from the Iowa border to Albert Lea is now open. Despite it reopening, MnDOT is advising drivers that reduced...
montgomerymnnews.com
For a New Prague family, Christmas won’t be quite the same this year
They all knew the day would come when Ryan Wetschka would not be home with his family for Christmas. And while his family has accepted the reality of a son, a brother, a grandson and nephew serving his country in the United States Army, it doesn’t make the missing him any easier.
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
As Minnesota lawmakers consider requiring opioid overdose-reversal drugs in schools, Bloomington is leading the way
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- At Oak Grove Middle School, tucked inside the cabinet storing the automated external defibrillator for emergencies is another life-saving tool: naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.The medication is stocked in all Bloomington Public Schools -- middle and high schools also have the nasal spray version, known by the brand name Narcan. It's part of a strategy by district leaders who say they are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best at a time when even children aren't spared from the opioid crisis, now largely fueled by the highly potent fentanyl."Schools are a...
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news...
I-90 closed again after briefly reopening in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has decided to shut down Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border all the way to Albert Lea in southeastern Minnesota as a blizzard continues to cause dangerous driving conditions. I-90 was initially closed in southwestern and south-central Minnesota Thursday night before reopening in southwestern...
KEYC
Roads re-open, no travel advisories lifted but caution urged as blowing snow continues
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation re-opened Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea and state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota at 11 a.m. December 24. No travel advisories have also been lifted from state highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown,...
KAAL-TV
BREAKING: Mall of America on lockdown after shooting Friday night
(ABC 6 News) – Mall of America is on lockdown after a reported shooting Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department confirmed. Our sister station KSTP-TV has crews on the way to gather more information. This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.
Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County are investigating after a body was found near the Interstate-35 entrance ramp in New Market Township on Friday morning. Authorities responded to the scene along County...
KEYC
Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department arrested two suspects connected to gunshot reports earlier this week. Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena have been booked into the Steele County Detention Center on charges of intential discharging a firearm that endangered safety. A resident first called police after hearing multiple...
Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
Comments / 0