KEYC

‘Active Violence’ training course held in Le Sueur

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As scary and unpredictable as active shootings are, there are training courses that can help first responders learn better ways to engage in such an event to help save more lives. Multiple agencies in Le Sueur County will be at Le Sueur-Henderson High School this Wednesday...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Final Dakota + 28 Memorial Ride through Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial riders have reached their destination of Reconciliation Park in Mankato for the final time. Around 9:30 this morning, riders made their way to the site where 38 Dakota men were hanged in Mankato 160 years ago today. To memorialize those...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Lake Crystal Principal: there’s room for everyone on the Nice List

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The principal of Lake Crystal elementary is bringing the Christmas spirit to everyone in the school. Mr. Beert has been at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Elementary school for nearly 10 years, and for the last few he has been dressing as an elf to share the spirit of the holidays.
LAKE CRYSTAL, MN
sdstandardnow.com

As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation

Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
MANKATO, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Ellendale teen defies the odds; teaches lessons

It was supposed to be a routine sports physical – so routine that the Flatland family just dropped in at a CVS Pharmacy in Lakeville. Carter, a ninth-grader, needed a physical for winter sports. The doctor, however, “just said she couldn’t pass me,” Carter said. “We...
ELLENDALE, MN
KEYC

Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Adopt a fire hydrant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the many ways the public can help first responders during the winter season is to help keep fire hydrants visible and clear of snow. The city of Mankato wants as many residents as possible to adopt a fire hydrant. Every second counts when fire crews respond to a fire, so keeping fire hydrants visible is very important.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Some parts of I-35, I-90 reopen near Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Some sections of I-35 and I-90 near Albert Lea reopened late Saturday morning after being closed due to hazardous winter weather. According to MnDOT, I-35 from the Iowa border to Albert Lea is now open. Despite it reopening, MnDOT is advising drivers that reduced...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KELOLAND TV

Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

As Minnesota lawmakers consider requiring opioid overdose-reversal drugs in schools, Bloomington is leading the way

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. --  At Oak Grove Middle School, tucked inside the cabinet storing the automated external defibrillator for emergencies is another life-saving tool: naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.The medication is stocked in all Bloomington Public Schools -- middle and high schools also have the nasal spray version, known by the brand name Narcan. It's part of a strategy by district leaders who say they are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best at a time when even children aren't spared from the opioid crisis, now largely fueled by the highly potent fentanyl."Schools are a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KAAL-TV

BREAKING: Mall of America on lockdown after shooting Friday night

(ABC 6 News) – Mall of America is on lockdown after a reported shooting Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department confirmed. Our sister station KSTP-TV has crews on the way to gather more information. This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.
KEYC

Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department arrested two suspects connected to gunshot reports earlier this week. Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena have been booked into the Steele County Detention Center on charges of intential discharging a firearm that endangered safety. A resident first called police after hearing multiple...
OWATONNA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN

