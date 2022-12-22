ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family offers reward, wants justice after daughter killed in hit-and-run in Riverside

 4 days ago
RIVERSIDE — A month after his daughter was killed in a hit-and-run in Riverside a father wants justice.

Wayne and Lisa Cannon welcomed their daughter Kristen into the world on Aug. 20, 1996.

“Crystal blue eyes. She was a very happy child, a lot of sparkle, a lot of smiles as a baby,” Wayne said.

The couple never expected Kristen would later struggle with addiction.

“We found out she was using and we turned her into the police,” Wayne said.

Kicking off a long road to recovery.

“There was hope,” Wayne said.

After several years of multiple trips to rehab and jail, Kristen was originally getting her life straight.

She was clean for 18 months, going to school and working.

“Tremendous progress. She got a job at Frisch’s in Huber Heights ... and been able to save money back that she was able to buy a car,” Wayne said.

The car her dad believes three co-workers stole from her when they all went out to a bar.

“I hear all kinds of stuff, that they dragged her out of the car by her hair,” Wayne said.

Kristen was later hit by a car and died from her injuries.

Riverside police are still working to confirm they have persons of interest but cannot confirm a carjacking happened prior — but “all possibilities are being explored.”

“I just want to get the word out if anyone knows anything that could be useful,” Wayne said.

Kristen’s parents are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who helps lead police to an arrest.

