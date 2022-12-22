ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

What Matt Rhule looks for in size and scheme to create a 'body blows' line at Nebraska

LINCOLN – Matt Rhule pulled no punches when describing the offensive line he wants at Nebraska. It’s the kind of line that pulls no punches of its own, either. “We want to be a body blows organization,” Rhule said in an interview with World-Herald commentator Adam Carriker. “We want to get you in the corner of the ring and just kind of punch on ya and see who wears down.”
LINCOLN, NE
7 things we learned about Nebraska football during the early signing period

As the early signing period closes on Friday, Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class has taken shape. This is the first class for new head coach Matt Rhule as he begins to mold the roster in his image. Nebraska complied a group that ranks in the top 30 nationally despite Rhule's staff having limited recruiting time.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska volleyball adds Florida transfer hitter Beason

Florida outside hitter/right-side hitter Merritt Beason will transfer and join the Nebraska volleyball team, she announced Friday on social media. She played for Florida the past two seasons, earning all-SEC honors this season after finishing second on the team in kills with 348 with a .261 hitting percentage. Beason, a...
LINCOLN, NE

