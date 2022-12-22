Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Blowing snow causes treacherous conditions on roads and highways
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – It’s not only the snow that’s causing huge problems for drivers – according to the Green Bay Department of Public Works, the wind and the bitter cold are contributing factors to major road hazards. Officials say that the wind is kicking...
At least one hospitalized after Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – First responders arrived to assist a crash Sunday night on US 12/14, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said the call for the crash came at around 8:30 pm between the Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way exits eastbound on the Beltline. Madison Police Department, Fire Department...
Holiday Pay it Forward Campaign gives local family new vehicle, others Target shopping sprees
MADISON, Wis. — Two local organizations teamed up on Friday to make the holidays extra special for area families. The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and the Black Men Coalition of Dane County gave roughly 40 families shopping sprees at Target as part of their Holiday Pay it Forward Campaign.
What would Madison-area arts organizations love to see under the tree? – Isthmus
Isthmus recently asked some staffers at Madison-area arts nonprofits what they would do with an anonymous $10,000 donation if it were stipulated that the funds had to be spent immediately (no investing in endowments, etc.)? The answers were both practical and blue-sky dreaming. Human Resources. Kathryn Smith, general director, Madison...
Neighbor’s carbon monoxide alarm alerted to leak next door
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Firefighters were alerted to a carbon monoxide leak in an apartment after the alarm in the unit next door was going off, according to the Madison Fire Department. Crews arrived around 2:50 am Friday to the 2400 block of Parker Place for a report of...
Madison Symphony Orchestra releases staff Spotify holiday playlist
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Looking for some holiday tunes to listen to at your events this weekend?. The Madison Symphony Orchestra created a Spotify playlist with MSO’s staff’s favorite Christmas tunes!. The playlist features a mix of classical and contemporary seasonal tunes. You can listen and follow...
Madison Pride
Madisonians take pride in our beautiful county. Madison is a caring community. Our citizens respect rural values and go out of their way to help someone in need even a stranger. We have a board of supervisors who love Madison and its rural values. Each supervisor works hard...
