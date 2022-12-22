ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Blowing snow causes treacherous conditions on roads and highways

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – It’s not only the snow that’s causing huge problems for drivers – according to the Green Bay Department of Public Works, the wind and the bitter cold are contributing factors to major road hazards. Officials say that the wind is kicking...
GREEN BAY, WI
At least one hospitalized after Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – First responders arrived to assist a crash Sunday night on US 12/14, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said the call for the crash came at around 8:30 pm between the Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way exits eastbound on the Beltline. Madison Police Department, Fire Department...
MADISON, WI
What would Madison-area arts organizations love to see under the tree? – Isthmus

Isthmus recently asked some staffers at Madison-area arts nonprofits what they would do with an anonymous $10,000 donation if it were stipulated that the funds had to be spent immediately (no investing in endowments, etc.)? The answers were both practical and blue-sky dreaming. Human Resources. Kathryn Smith, general director, Madison...
MADISON, WI
Neighbor’s carbon monoxide alarm alerted to leak next door

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Firefighters were alerted to a carbon monoxide leak in an apartment after the alarm in the unit next door was going off, according to the Madison Fire Department. Crews arrived around 2:50 am Friday to the 2400 block of Parker Place for a report of...
MADISON, WI
Madison Symphony Orchestra releases staff Spotify holiday playlist

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Looking for some holiday tunes to listen to at your events this weekend?. The Madison Symphony Orchestra created a Spotify playlist with MSO’s staff’s favorite Christmas tunes!. The playlist features a mix of classical and contemporary seasonal tunes. You can listen and follow...
MADISON, WI
Madison Pride

Madisonians take pride in our beautiful county. Madison is a caring community. Our citizens respect rural values ​​and go out of their way to help someone in need even a stranger. We have a board of supervisors who love Madison and its rural values. Each supervisor works hard...
MADISON, WI

