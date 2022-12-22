ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldridge, IA

agupdate.com

Festive train brings cheer during the holiday season

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Over rivers and through woods, a festive train was rolling once again through the Midwest. On a cold December night, it appeared Santa turned in his sleigh for a set of tracks and wheels as the Christmas spirit rolled into Davenport, Iowa. It certainly warmed the spirits of children who saw the train pass as “oohs” and “ahhs” filled the air.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

FIRST ALERT DAY until Noon Monday 12/26

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 8 PM this evening until 12 Noon Monday for Snow and slippery roads. We’ve got a good sized clipper sweeping into the region this evening, bringing some light and fluffy accumulations of snow to the QCA. The main issues of concern will be the timing of this system overnight into early Monday, and any impacts it may have on the morning commute or any holiday travel. Roads may become slick, along with brief visibility issues during the period.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Winter weather not stopping small businesses

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather puts a halt to many aspects of our life, but these small businesses are staying open in case of last-minute customers. Yesterday’s winter weather created many problems for local business owners trying to cash in on the holiday rush, but today many are reopening to catch any last minute customers before the holidays.
LE CLAIRE, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to a Davenport fire Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported Saturday after a structure fire in Davenport, according to a press release. Officials say Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5500 block of N. Marquette St at 12:42 p.m., with five fire apparatus, one incident command vehicle, and a total of 16 personnel.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Moline’s big idea for affordable housing is going small

Mayor doesn't expect accessory dwelling units to 'mushroom' in Moline. Go anywhere in this country and you’re likely to hear government leaders stress the need for affordable housing. We hear that rallying cry around the Quad Cities. Moline plans to do something about it with an ordinance that follows...
MOLINE, IL
cbs2iowa.com

Semi jackknifes on I-80 Friday evening

Our Iowa's News Now Skycam in Coralville caught the moment a semi jackknifed heading west on Interstate 80. Luckily a separate semi behind the first one was able to stop before sliding into it.
CORALVILLE, IA
WQAD

Rock Falls barber gives children-in-need free haircuts

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — It's Christmas Eve and the season of giving is going strong for Ben Phillips, owner of Ben's Phresh Kutz Barbershop in Rock Falls, Ill. On Dec. 24, he gave over a dozen free haircuts for children-in-need. "When I was a kid, I didn't have much,"...
ROCK FALLS, IL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa

Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Fire destroys Muscatine home Friday morning

Staff said that’s putting more pressure on drivers in an already difficult position. Several churches across the QCA have decided to cancel or postpone their scheduled Christmas services and events.
MUSCATINE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Senior Dog is Finally Adopted After Viral Post

Earlier this week, a kind Iowan by the name of Amy Nicholson-Jordan helped make a Christmas miracle happen right here in Cedar Rapids. Amy stopped by the Cedar Valley Humane Society and met Rudolph, a senior pup that was in the need of some love. She was so moved by her visit with Rudolph, she made a Facebook post dedicated to getting him adopted. The post reads:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Cities declare snow emergencies

Cities and towns across the Quad Cities have declared snow emergencies. Here’s a list of places that have declared snow emergencies and their parking restrictions. Illinois The Village of Coal Valley will be under a snow emergency starting on 6 a.m. Thursday, December 22 until 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 24.  According to Village law, […]
MOLINE, IL
Q107.5

8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway

A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

1 killed in crash on 53rd Street and John Deere Road in Moline

People who participate in boot camp are asked to bring a helmet and mouth guard. The rest of the equipment is provided, and there is no cost to attend. Rock Island High School & Moline High Chamber Singers. North Scott Junior & Senior High Schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. North...
MOLINE, IL
WIFR

State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local agencies share closing announcements Thursday in anticipation of severe weather. The following list will be updated as closings are released:. Secretary of State’s Offices and Driver Services Facilities (all locations) - closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

Top baby names at UnityPoint Health in 2022

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health® - Trinity shared the top baby names for the Moline and Bettendorf BirthPlaces. The labor & delivery team helped more than 1,700 families welcome a baby in 2022, according to a media release. According to Baby Center, Olivia was the most popular girl’s...
BETTENDORF, IA

