Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Andy’s Drive-In to return early 2023, stays local with Kenosha resident at the helm

Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins. Peter Sebetic, a lifelong Kenosha resident, bought the business, located at 2929 Roosevelt Road, in September, and has spent several months working on extensive renovations to the building. That includes work on the roof plumbing, and a complete remodeling of the interior.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

15 Free Things to Do in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha is a large city along Lake Michigan and the seat of Kenosha County, Wisconsin. There are a lot of activities in Kenosha, especially free ones, as it has a lot of public parks, recreational species, and museums. While the city has a rich urban culture, it’s surrounded by many...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy skies. A few corridors or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow’s forecast low temperature is 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac County drifting; drivers warned about rural road dangers

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers about serious drifting on rural roads amid our gusting winds. Officials in a Facebook post noted that they have seen heavy drifting on north-south rural roads. Highway and township road crews are doing the best they can to keep the roads clear.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WISN

Deadly Christmas Eve shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 News that a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning. It happened around 7:30 near 11th and Washington Street by the Walker's Point neighborhood. Details about the victim and what lead up to the shooting are limited. When...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Christmas Eve shooting, woman dead on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE - A woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side on Christmas Eve. Police said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m., and the 27-year-old victim died at the scene near 29th and Greenfield. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis car, train crash; driver taken to hospital

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A car-versus-train crash in West Allis sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon, Dec. 23. West Allis police said the crash happened around 3:25 p.m. near Beloit Road and Mobile Street. The preliminary investigation indicates the car lost control on the road and slid through the railroad crossing gate – colliding with a train.
WEST ALLIS, WI

