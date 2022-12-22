Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
Good samaritan seriously hurt in crash near I-894 at National Avenue identified
A good samaritan who was seriously injured after being struck while helping a crash victim on the side of I-894 near National Avenue on Friday has been identified as Mequon Firefighter Josh Lipp.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Andy’s Drive-In to return early 2023, stays local with Kenosha resident at the helm
Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins. Peter Sebetic, a lifelong Kenosha resident, bought the business, located at 2929 Roosevelt Road, in September, and has spent several months working on extensive renovations to the building. That includes work on the roof plumbing, and a complete remodeling of the interior.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
TOP STORIES OF 2022 NO. 6 :Kenosha has most fatal fires in a single year in recent memory
In 2022, Kenosha recorded the most fatal fires in the city in recent memory. Six people lost their lives in connection with three separate fires reported in the city, five determined to have died in the fires and a sixth due to a medical condition. A year ago, the city had one fatal fire, and in 2019 no fatal fires were recorded.
I-94 westbound in Stadium Interchange reopens after shots fired
I-94 westbound is currently closed between Mitchell and Hawley in the Stadium Interchange due to a shots fired incident.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
15 Free Things to Do in Kenosha, WI
Kenosha is a large city along Lake Michigan and the seat of Kenosha County, Wisconsin. There are a lot of activities in Kenosha, especially free ones, as it has a lot of public parks, recreational species, and museums. While the city has a rich urban culture, it’s surrounded by many...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy skies. A few corridors or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow’s forecast low temperature is 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac County drifting; drivers warned about rural road dangers
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers about serious drifting on rural roads amid our gusting winds. Officials in a Facebook post noted that they have seen heavy drifting on north-south rural roads. Highway and township road crews are doing the best they can to keep the roads clear.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
The top 25 most common dog names, and 10 most common breeds, in Racine County
There are around 13,000 dogs registered in Racine County. One-hundred-sixty-six of them are named Bella. Seventy-two are named Maggie. Another 101 are named Buddy. Two are named Lassie. Only one is named Chewy Fizzgig. There’s a Shih Tzu aptly named Little Dude in Burlington and a Labrador Retriever named just...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-43N closed Wednesday in Ozaukee County, dispatch reports 'a lot of crashes'
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - I-43 northbound was closed at Pioneer Road Wednesday night, Dec. 21, and Ozaukee County dispatch reported "a lot of crashes." According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, freezing drizzle was occurring in the area, not visible on radar, making roads slick. Wisconsin DOT officials said the roadway...
WISN
Deadly Christmas Eve shooting
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 News that a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning. It happened around 7:30 near 11th and Washington Street by the Walker's Point neighborhood. Details about the victim and what lead up to the shooting are limited. When...
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
WBAY Green Bay
Wild chase on I-41 ends in Oshkosh - driver under influence of heroin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies say it started on I-41 in the town of Eldorado - and ended more than 22 miles down the road in Oshkosh. During the chase, the person fleeing law enforcement tried to pass a car on the side of the road but hit it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas Eve shooting, woman dead on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - A woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side on Christmas Eve. Police said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m., and the 27-year-old victim died at the scene near 29th and Greenfield. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD...
CBS 58
We Energies says gas supply concerns not likely to arise again, county official says it shouldn't have in the first place
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many Milwaukeeans turned down their thermostats during the blistering cold last night at the request of We Energies. Officials there say customers successfully averted possible outages here in Wisconsin, but some local officials say you shouldn't have to be cold for their failures. We Energies asked...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Hidden message found at Regner Park bath house in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A search is underway for the former lifeguards who etched a message in the brickwork of the fireplace at the Regner Park bath house. According to site supervisor Bruce Wenninger, the writing dates to September 1, 1976.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis car, train crash; driver taken to hospital
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A car-versus-train crash in West Allis sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon, Dec. 23. West Allis police said the crash happened around 3:25 p.m. near Beloit Road and Mobile Street. The preliminary investigation indicates the car lost control on the road and slid through the railroad crossing gate – colliding with a train.
Witness in Friday's I-894 fatal crash speaks out
Jolene Reit of Milwaukee was driving home on I-894 after picking up donuts for her kids when a driver lost control and hit her car.
