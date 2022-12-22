ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Rick Carlisle recounts Larry Bird's inspiring return to Boston as new Pacers head coach

By Cameron Tabatabaie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jw7MW_0jql7oAv00
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Current Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has a number of connections to the city of Boston and the Boston Celtics. He began his playing career with the Celts, playing four seasons with the team. winning the 1986 NBA championship as a reserve in the process. He went to high school in Worcester, and Carlisle coached alongside Larry Bird as an assistant in the 1990s as well.

Back in the city to play the team that drafted him out of the University of Virginia as Boston faced Indiana, the now-head coach of the Pacers was asked by the Celtics Wire about the homecoming. He has previously said playing for Boston “changed his life.”

“I don’t know how many times I’ve been back” Carlisle said Wednesday before the game. “There have been a lot of memorable games, though.”

Carlisle thought a bit longer and offered one moment that stood out among the many times he’s since returned to Boston after being traded from the club in 1987.

“I think was in was in January of ‘98 when Larry Bird came back in here.” Carlisle said. “He was coaching the Pacers. I was one of his assistants. And we came back here to play Boston for the first time that year. That was a moment. Before the game with the crowd reaction to him and everything was reverential.”

Bird was indeed playing his first game back against the Celtics as a head coach.

It was January 18, 1998, and Boston was also retiring Robert Parish’s No. 00 jersey. ““All this was going down and we had a veteran team, you know, Mark Jackson, Reggie Miller, Chris Mullin, Dale Davis, Rik Smit, Antonio Davis. Derrick McKey, we had a good veteran team,” he said.

“But that game and all that stuff was going on, I looked at the faces of our guys. As all this has gone on, they just got more and more serious. Like they understood that it was virtually a must-win game just with everything that was going on.”

The Pacers went on to win the game 103-96. Though Bird was a rookie head coach, Carlisle had been working as an assistant for almost a decade.

“It was an experience that I think where our team, who had been playing pretty well during the year, actually took maybe another step up after being in that kind of moment.”

“Boston is a very, very special place.” Carlisle added.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Klay Thompson, after taunting Dillon Brooks, said Grizzlies 'can't talk dynasty' without ever winning

Due to various injuries he had suffered, Golden State’s Klay Thompson had not played an NBA game on Christmas Day since 2018. Needless to say, Thompson was particularly excited to get back on the court when the Warriors faced off against the Grizzlies. The Warriors were without Stephen Curry but still managed to win, 123-109. Thompson finished with 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists.
MEMPHIS, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Nets claim the top spot behind a dominant December run

The NBA completed a tremendous slate of games on Christmas Day as the schedule progresses toward the start of a new year with 2022 drawing to a close. The past week of action saw some teams continue to put together some impressive runs, while others are still looking to gain traction. With still much of the season left to play, it will be worth watching if these teams can keep it up.
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
The Comeback

NBA world mourns passing of legendary executive

Mark Warkentein, who won the NBA’s Executive of the Year Award in the 2008-09 season as the architect of the Denver Nuggets team that went 54-28 and reached the Western Conference Finals, has passed away. The Nuggets announced the news on Friday night, via Twitter. “The Denver Nuggets organization is saddened to learn of the passing Read more... The post NBA world mourns passing of legendary executive appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to shorthanded Warriors upset win over Grizzlies on Christmas Day

Saturday’s primetime battle on Christmas Day added another chapter to the Golden State Warriors’ budding rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite missing a pair of All-Stars with Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (adductor) out, the Warriors picked up right where they left off in their 2022 second-round playoff series against the Grizzlies.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pat Connaughton NBA Tracker: Dec. 19-25

Even if it wasn’t the best week for the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, it was the best week of the season so far for Pat Connaughton. Two of the three double-digit scoring games he’s had so far this season happened during the week. Perhaps this was a preview of the great production he’ll have for the rest of the season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Network's Stacey Dales summed up the weather in Chicago in hilarious fashion

I don’t know if you’ve noticed this or not but it’s really cold out in pretty much every place in America today. Like, really, really, really cold. That means we’re going to see some extreme conditions at a whole bunch of NFL games today, including in Chicago where the Bears are hosting Josh Allen and the Bills. As of this writing it’s 7 degrees in Chicago with a real feel temp of -1.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

193K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy