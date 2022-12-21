Read full article on original website
David Aldrich’s forecast: Frigid, windy with clouds on Christmas Eve
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Frigid air continues across the Commonwealth with strong, gusty winds for Christmas Eve. Expect more clouds tonight with gusts around 35 + mph and wind chills around -20 degrees. The actual low-temperature tonight will be near zero but could rise by sunrise. By Christmas...
Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate
Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported. I-71 Northbound is closed beginning at exit 62 in Gallatin Co. Southbound is slow moving. Please avoid this area. https://t.co/DIgR3XXJRw pic.twitter.com/MMm1xt16k6— Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC) December 23, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
Update on road conditions in Lexington
Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know...
Kentucky Power Winter Update: Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m.
Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m. Extremely cold temperatures will continue throughout the day through Christmas. Wind chills of -15°F to -30°F are still expected with wind gust possibly starting this afternoon into the evening of 40-50 mph. Summary. Extreme cold and strong winds continue to be the biggest...
Beshear provides updates on impacts from the storm
Expectations are things will improve by Christmas Eve, in the meantime, road crews will remain on 24-hour shifts across the weekend. Beshear provides updates on impacts from the storm. Expectations are things will improve by Christmas Eve, in the meantime, road crews will remain on 24-hour shifts across the weekend.
Life Threatening Cold Takes Hold
Good Friday, everyone. Snow is winding down as some of the coldest air you’re ever going to find blows into the region. Wind chills are in the life-threatening category today and will stay there into the Christmas weekend. Last night’s weather was every bit as harsh as advertised. Take...
Thousands of power outages reported around Kentucky after severe winter storm hits region
A severe winter storm that whipped eastward Thursday across the U.S. left its mark on Louisville. As of 7 p.m. Friday evening, more than 200 Louisville Gas & Electric customers in Jefferson County were estimated to be without power, according to the energy company's online outage tracker, in the aftermath of the storm, which blanketed the region in snow and left frigid temperatures in its wake. At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Mayor Greg Fischer said the city had responded to reports of about 12,000 power outages since the start of the storm.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm and Brutal Cold Moving In
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major winter storm/blizzard is working into the Ohio Valley today and is bringing some of the worst winter weather you are ever going to find here in Kentucky. Several inches of wind whipped snow will be accompanied by life-threatening cold and wind chills. A Winter...
Winter front causes power outages in numerous Kentucky counties
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Although the snow associated with the weather system is gone, we still see bitter temperatures bringing on power outages across the state. When it comes to this system, power outages could have been brought on by winds, rain freezing to ice on lines, and strain on power grids as they work overtime to heat homes.
Mayor Gorton: Preparations made in Lexington for arctic conditions
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An arctic blast bringing snow and bitter temperatures is set to hit Kentucky, and Lexington officials said their plans are in place to protect residents. Mayor Linda Gorton said Thursday the rain coming ahead of the front makes treating the roads a challenge. Additionally,...
Kentuckians advised to avoid nonessential travel
Although snowfall tapered off across the state early this morning, strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to cause hazardous conditions on the road. “Stay inside and stay off the roads to stay safe,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The best way to help is not to add another car to the backups.”
Gov. Beshear warns of hazardous roads.
Slippery conditions will be hazardous and Kentuckians are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads. Gov. Beshear warns of hazardous roads. Slippery conditions will be hazardous and Kentuckians are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin...
Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A arctic cold front roared into the mountains early Friday morning bringing high winds, snow, and cold temperatures and knocking out power to hundreds of people. Here is a list of outages as of noon on Friday:. Kentucky Power:. Floyd: 71. Johnson: 36. Knott: 34. Lawrence:...
Golden Alert issued for Lexington woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington woman. Doris Lunce, 67, was last seen around 7 a.m. Friday at the Salvation Army on the 700 block of West Main Street. Lunce is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall...
Arctic weather freezes flights at Blue Grass Airport
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Arctic temperatures delayed almost seven thousand flights nationwide Friday, and canceled another nearly five thousand flights, according to Flightaware.com. At The Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, many travelers were among the thousands affected nationwide. Lauren White, community relations manager at The Blue Grass Airport,...
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky
We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
Propane and fertilizer: Madison Co. residents stock up for extreme weather
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hunkering down is the theme for the next 24-48 hours. In preparation, many are not just stocking up on food and propane, but for animals as well. On Thursday in Richmond, the Tri-County Fertilizer-Propane store, may be the busiest spot in the whole...
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
Madison County creates multiple warming centers ahead of winter storm
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – As Winter Storm Elliott prepares to pass through Kentucky, preparations have been made to help see people safely through the dangerously low forecasted temperatures. Madison County Emergency Management has created winter warming centers for the dates of Dec. 22 through Dec. 24 ahead of...
