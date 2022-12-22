ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paulo Costa questions UFC for potentially lowballing ‘motherf—kers in Brazil’ after Robert Whittaker fight cancelation

By Drake Riggs
MMAmania.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Lawsuits, O’Malley’s wiener, and Dave Chappelle: MMAmania’s Top 10 most popular UFC/MMA articles of 2022 (Pt. 1)

Another year of mixed martial arts (MMA) action is going into the books. 2022 will go down in combat sports history for several reasons. For one, there was a bizarre amount of main events that either ended in injury or were canceled by tragedy in the final lead up. Fortunately, this was also the year that UFC returned to traveling beyond its UFC Apex boundaries, crossing the sea for major events in Paris and London. Perhaps that’s indicative of a larger change, and 2022 will go down as the last year the majority of events took place in Las Vegas (although that remains to be seen).
MMAmania.com

Pic: Donald Cerrone looks incredibly jacked following UFC departure

Donald Cerrone has seemingly used the last six months to turn his body into a wrecking machine even though he’s no longer fighting. The fighter known as “Cowboy” finally parted ways with UFC this past July after going winless for the seventh-straight time. Cerrone was submitted by Jim Miller at UFC 276 and announced his retirement in the cage immediately after defeat. It put an end to one of the greatest UFC careers of all time. Despite never winning a UFC title, Cerrone is top three in almost every relevant statistical category in Octagon history.
MMAmania.com

MMA community reacts to Stephan Bonnar’s untimely death at 45

It was with heavy hearts that we reported the news yesterday that legendary The Ultimate Fighter finalist, Stephan Bonnar, had passed away at the early age of 45 years old. While no cause of death has been shared yet, sources close to Bonnar confirmed the news and then Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officially announced his passing around noon ET on Christmas eve.
MMAmania.com

UFC legend Stephan Bonnar dead at 45

Legendary Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator MMA fighter, Stephan Bonnar, has passed away at just 45 years old. UFC shared the unfortunate news on social media this afternoon (Sat., Dec. 24, 2022) that Bonnar had passed away. MMAmania.com was able to confirm with a source close to the situation of the tragic death.
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor legally cleared to call Artem Lobov a ‘rat’ as Proper 12 whiskey case continues

Conor McGregor has earned a second small court victory over his former best friend and (alleged) business advisor, Artem Lobov. Lobov recently sued McGregor for a 5 percent cut of a $600 million deal “The Notorious” closed earlier this year to sell his popular Proper 12 whiskey brand. According to Lobov, he was the one who gave McGregor the idea of doing his own whiskey, rather than teaming up with “The Mountain” Hafthor Bjornsson on an Icelandic vodka.
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis Believes Boxers Use Mental Health As An 'Excuse' To 'Get Out Of Stuff'

Gervonta Davis has his doubts about the legitimacy of Ryan Garcia’s mental health struggles. When asked after a recent open workout whether he is stronger mentally than his rival, Davis suggested that Garcia’s mental health break last year was an “excuse” to “get out of stuff.” Garcia revealed less than two weeks after his July 2021 fight against Javier Fortuna was announced in April 2021 that he had withdrawn to focus on improving his mental health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MMAmania.com

Aljamain Sterling reflects on weird first Petr Yan fight: ‘I messed up my rehydration’

Aljamain Sterling made history at UFC 259 in March 2021. The “Funk Master” currently holds the promotion’s Bantamweight title and acquired it unlike anyone else ever has. Facing Petr Yan in a highly-anticipated showdown, Sterling captured gold via fourth-round disqualification when hit with an illegal knee as a downed opponent (watch highlights), rendering him unable to compete. Sterling was down on two of the three judges’ scorecards before the strike landed.
Boxing Scene

Jermell Charlo Breaks Left Hand in Camp, Tim Tszyu Defense is Postponed

Undisputed Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo suffered a broken left hand in training and his much-anticipated, high-stakes defense against No. 1 contender Tim Tszyu, which was scheduled for January 28, has been postponed. Charlo broke his left hand in two places – between the pinkie and ring finger and...
HOUSTON, TX
MMAmania.com

UFC video: Best finishes you may have forgotten from 2022

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is digging deep in the vault to end 2022 with a bang. This includes offering up some of the best finishes of the year for free. Luckily, the promotion is in a giving mood this time of year. Call it holiday spirit or a last-ditch effort to spice things up heading into 2023, but UFC is giving fight fans an inside look at some of the best knockouts and submissions of the past 12 months.
MMAmania.com

Michael Bisping’s son trolls him with one-eyed gingerbread man

Christmas is usually a time for love, family, joy, and making memories. However, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping got trolled by his son. Bisping shared the clip of the troll job on his Twitter, writing, “No eyes? Thanks Lucas”. In the clip shared on Twitter, the former champion’s...
MMAmania.com

UFC unveils contenders for ‘Knockout of the Year’ | Video

2022 was filled with one memorable stoppage after another inside the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Octagon, so narrowing it down to select few to win “Knockout of the Year” honors was likely a tough task. Nevertheless, the staff over at UFC headquarters picked out the best of the best for your viewing (and voting) pleasure, which you can do on the promotion’s YouTube social media channels, as well as over on the “Community” tab of UFC’s YouTube channel.
Boxing Scene

Crawford Reaches Out To Spence About Restarting Talks

Terence Crawford Jr. evidently is still very much interested in pursuing a fight with Errol Spence Jr. Earlier this week, the WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, publicly reached out to Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF champion from Desoto, Texas, on Twitter about restarting negotiations for the undisputed 147-pound championship. Crawford’s sentiment echoed what Spence said shortly after their initial negotiations flatlined in late October, leading Crawford to pursue a fight with David Avanesyan, whom he ended up stopping in the sixth round a couple of weekends ago at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
TEXAS STATE
MiddleEasy

Khamzat Chimaev Shares Details of Eagerly Awaited UFC Return

Khamzat Chimaev, the No. 3 ranked welterweight contender in the UFC, plans to make his return to the octagon in March 2023. Khamzat Chimaev, a talented Russian-born Swedish fighter, has announced his plans to return to the UFC. According to a recent vlog on Chimaev’s YouTube channel, ‘Borz’ revealed that he is targeting a March return to the octagon in Las Vegas and is open to competing at either welterweight or middleweight.
MMAmania.com

Aljamain Sterling teases move to featherweight after next title fight

Aljamain Sterling’s time at bantamweight could be a lot shorter than expected. ‘Funk Master’ is enjoying some time off after an easy title defense over former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. (Watch the highlights!) While nothing is official, Sterling says he is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy