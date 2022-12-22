Paulo Costa questions UFC for potentially lowballing ‘motherf—kers in Brazil’ after Robert Whittaker fight cancelation

Read full article on original website
WHIO Dayton
Stephan Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, dead at 45 of complications from a presumed heart issue
Stephan Bonnar, the light heavyweight whose memorable battle with Forrest Griffin not only landed him in the Hall of Fame but may have also saved the UFC from bankruptcy, died Thursday at 45, the UFC reported. Bonnar and Griffin engaged in one of the great fights in the promotion's history...
MMAmania.com
Lawsuits, O’Malley’s wiener, and Dave Chappelle: MMAmania’s Top 10 most popular UFC/MMA articles of 2022 (Pt. 1)
Another year of mixed martial arts (MMA) action is going into the books. 2022 will go down in combat sports history for several reasons. For one, there was a bizarre amount of main events that either ended in injury or were canceled by tragedy in the final lead up. Fortunately, this was also the year that UFC returned to traveling beyond its UFC Apex boundaries, crossing the sea for major events in Paris and London. Perhaps that’s indicative of a larger change, and 2022 will go down as the last year the majority of events took place in Las Vegas (although that remains to be seen).
PWMania
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
MMAmania.com
Pic: Donald Cerrone looks incredibly jacked following UFC departure
Donald Cerrone has seemingly used the last six months to turn his body into a wrecking machine even though he’s no longer fighting. The fighter known as “Cowboy” finally parted ways with UFC this past July after going winless for the seventh-straight time. Cerrone was submitted by Jim Miller at UFC 276 and announced his retirement in the cage immediately after defeat. It put an end to one of the greatest UFC careers of all time. Despite never winning a UFC title, Cerrone is top three in almost every relevant statistical category in Octagon history.
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at 45; MMA community mourns
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar, who made history as a finalist on the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” has died. He was 45. The UFC announced the news Saturday, Christmas Eve, and cited heart complications at work as the cause of Bonnar’s death, which occurred Thursday.
MMAmania.com
MMA community reacts to Stephan Bonnar’s untimely death at 45
It was with heavy hearts that we reported the news yesterday that legendary The Ultimate Fighter finalist, Stephan Bonnar, had passed away at the early age of 45 years old. While no cause of death has been shared yet, sources close to Bonnar confirmed the news and then Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officially announced his passing around noon ET on Christmas eve.
MMAmania.com
UFC legend Stephan Bonnar dead at 45
Legendary Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator MMA fighter, Stephan Bonnar, has passed away at just 45 years old. UFC shared the unfortunate news on social media this afternoon (Sat., Dec. 24, 2022) that Bonnar had passed away. MMAmania.com was able to confirm with a source close to the situation of the tragic death.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor legally cleared to call Artem Lobov a ‘rat’ as Proper 12 whiskey case continues
Conor McGregor has earned a second small court victory over his former best friend and (alleged) business advisor, Artem Lobov. Lobov recently sued McGregor for a 5 percent cut of a $600 million deal “The Notorious” closed earlier this year to sell his popular Proper 12 whiskey brand. According to Lobov, he was the one who gave McGregor the idea of doing his own whiskey, rather than teaming up with “The Mountain” Hafthor Bjornsson on an Icelandic vodka.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Believes Boxers Use Mental Health As An 'Excuse' To 'Get Out Of Stuff'
Gervonta Davis has his doubts about the legitimacy of Ryan Garcia’s mental health struggles. When asked after a recent open workout whether he is stronger mentally than his rival, Davis suggested that Garcia’s mental health break last year was an “excuse” to “get out of stuff.” Garcia revealed less than two weeks after his July 2021 fight against Javier Fortuna was announced in April 2021 that he had withdrawn to focus on improving his mental health.
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling reflects on weird first Petr Yan fight: ‘I messed up my rehydration’
Aljamain Sterling made history at UFC 259 in March 2021. The “Funk Master” currently holds the promotion’s Bantamweight title and acquired it unlike anyone else ever has. Facing Petr Yan in a highly-anticipated showdown, Sterling captured gold via fourth-round disqualification when hit with an illegal knee as a downed opponent (watch highlights), rendering him unable to compete. Sterling was down on two of the three judges’ scorecards before the strike landed.
Boxing Scene
Jermell Charlo Breaks Left Hand in Camp, Tim Tszyu Defense is Postponed
Undisputed Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo suffered a broken left hand in training and his much-anticipated, high-stakes defense against No. 1 contender Tim Tszyu, which was scheduled for January 28, has been postponed. Charlo broke his left hand in two places – between the pinkie and ring finger and...
MMA Fighting
Zhang Weili sympathizes with Rose Namajunas’ poor UFC 274 performance, wants third fight ‘down the road’
Zhang Weili can relate to rival Rose Namajunas. The UFC strawweight champion won the title a second time this past November at UFC 281, needing a little more than two rounds to put away Carla Esparza with a rear-naked choke. It was Esparza’s first defense after her second win over Namajunas, a fighter who holds two title fight wins over Zhang.
MMAmania.com
UFC video: Best finishes you may have forgotten from 2022
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is digging deep in the vault to end 2022 with a bang. This includes offering up some of the best finishes of the year for free. Luckily, the promotion is in a giving mood this time of year. Call it holiday spirit or a last-ditch effort to spice things up heading into 2023, but UFC is giving fight fans an inside look at some of the best knockouts and submissions of the past 12 months.
MMAmania.com
Michael Bisping’s son trolls him with one-eyed gingerbread man
Christmas is usually a time for love, family, joy, and making memories. However, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping got trolled by his son. Bisping shared the clip of the troll job on his Twitter, writing, “No eyes? Thanks Lucas”. In the clip shared on Twitter, the former champion’s...
MMAmania.com
UFC unveils contenders for ‘Knockout of the Year’ | Video
2022 was filled with one memorable stoppage after another inside the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Octagon, so narrowing it down to select few to win “Knockout of the Year” honors was likely a tough task. Nevertheless, the staff over at UFC headquarters picked out the best of the best for your viewing (and voting) pleasure, which you can do on the promotion’s YouTube social media channels, as well as over on the “Community” tab of UFC’s YouTube channel.
Boxing Scene
Crawford Reaches Out To Spence About Restarting Talks
Terence Crawford Jr. evidently is still very much interested in pursuing a fight with Errol Spence Jr. Earlier this week, the WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, publicly reached out to Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF champion from Desoto, Texas, on Twitter about restarting negotiations for the undisputed 147-pound championship. Crawford’s sentiment echoed what Spence said shortly after their initial negotiations flatlined in late October, leading Crawford to pursue a fight with David Avanesyan, whom he ended up stopping in the sixth round a couple of weekends ago at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
MMA Fighting
‘A big part of the reason we are here today’: Fighters react to Stephan Bonnar’s death at 45
Stephan Bonnar’s sudden death came as a huge shock to the MMA community. Tributes from current and former fighters poured in online as they reacted to the death of Ultimate Fighter 1 finalist and UFC Hall of Famer at 45. Many pointed to Bonnar’s status as a pillar in...
MMAmania.com
A.J. McKee wants Usman Nurmagomedov in opening round of Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix
Bellator MMA will stage a Lightweight Grand Prix in 2023, which will crown the winner as the new 155-pound kingpin and pay him a hefty $1 million payday (bragging rights, too). Indeed, eight of the best fighters in the weight class will fight for supremacy, including former Featherweight champion, A.J....
Khamzat Chimaev Shares Details of Eagerly Awaited UFC Return
Khamzat Chimaev, the No. 3 ranked welterweight contender in the UFC, plans to make his return to the octagon in March 2023. Khamzat Chimaev, a talented Russian-born Swedish fighter, has announced his plans to return to the UFC. According to a recent vlog on Chimaev’s YouTube channel, ‘Borz’ revealed that he is targeting a March return to the octagon in Las Vegas and is open to competing at either welterweight or middleweight.
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling teases move to featherweight after next title fight
Aljamain Sterling’s time at bantamweight could be a lot shorter than expected. ‘Funk Master’ is enjoying some time off after an easy title defense over former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. (Watch the highlights!) While nothing is official, Sterling says he is...
