Extraordinary murals depicting native wildlife, birds, flowers and plants welcome people who enter a system of trails in and around San Eligo Lagoon north of Solana Beach. Heading up Highway 101, you might see an outdoor installation with the words Harbaugh Seaside Trails. That’s the donor plaza where you’ll find these mosaics. If the beautiful ceramic artwork appears familiar, perhaps that’s because local artist Betsy Schulz created them. You might have seen her similar work elsewhere around San Diego.

SOLANA BEACH, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO