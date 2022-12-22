Read full article on original website
KTUL
Muskogee County Sheriff's Office searches for stolen horse trailer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a platinum horse trailer that was stolen sometime between Dec. 17 and 18. MCSO took to Facebook Saturday to ask for the public's help in locating the trailer. Deputies also said the suspects stole several saddles including...
news9.com
Escaped Arkansas Inmate Taken Into Custody By Haskell County Deputies
Haskell County deputies have confirmed they have a man in custody after he escaped the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas. Deputies said they received information about a possible location of Jeremy Call, 38, and learned that he was in possession of at least two firearms. Haskell deputies arrived and...
Okmulgee police investigating shooting overnight
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are investigating after a shooting overnight. Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of North Seminole. Police said a person was found shot and is expected to survive. Police have yet to release the details surrounding the shooting. No...
Okmulgee man expected to survive shooting, suspect identified
OKMULGEE, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/23/2022: The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Rick Holbrook. According to a statement from Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, Holbrook was taken to a hospital in Tulsa and is expected to survive. Officers are looking for 53-year-old Sherman Powdrill. They say Powdrill and Holbrook...
KOCO
Two people die after Christmas Eve car crash near Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crash in Pottawatomie County left two people dead on Christmas Eve. James Smith, 68, and Elizabeth Smith, 68, of Maud died after a collision that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, just one mile east of Tecumseh. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said...
KTUL
Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
News On 6
Okmulgee Police Search For Suspect Accused Of Shooting Man During Argument
Okmulgee Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in the stomach during an argument on Friday morning. According to police, officers were called to the scene near West Trent Street and North Seminole Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, they say they found 65-year-old Rick Holbrook suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
YAHOO!
Stuart man collecting debt brings person to car at gunpoint, records show
A woman called police and said a man took her boyfriend to her car at gunpoint at a Stuart hotel Friday, investigators said. Brandon Copeland drew a gun on the man and took him to a Chevy Malibu in the parking lot of the Suburban Studios Stuart in the 1900 block of U.S. 1, according to Stuart police.
KXII.com
Teen ejected after single-vehicle crash in Coal County
COAL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One Coalgate teen was ejected and another injured during a wreck in Coal County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-31 and County Road N3770 approximately 3.5 miles south of Coalgate at 9:19 p.m. Troopers said a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old...
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
