Mcalester, OK

KRMG

OKMULGEE, OK
KRMG

Okmulgee man expected to survive shooting, suspect identified

OKMULGEE, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/23/2022: The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Rick Holbrook. According to a statement from Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, Holbrook was taken to a hospital in Tulsa and is expected to survive. Officers are looking for 53-year-old Sherman Powdrill. They say Powdrill and Holbrook...
OKMULGEE, OK
KOCO

Two people die after Christmas Eve car crash near Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crash in Pottawatomie County left two people dead on Christmas Eve. James Smith, 68, and Elizabeth Smith, 68, of Maud died after a collision that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, just one mile east of Tecumseh. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said...
TECUMSEH, OK
KTUL

Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Okmulgee Police Search For Suspect Accused Of Shooting Man During Argument

Okmulgee Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in the stomach during an argument on Friday morning. According to police, officers were called to the scene near West Trent Street and North Seminole Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, they say they found 65-year-old Rick Holbrook suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
OKMULGEE, OK
KXII.com

Teen ejected after single-vehicle crash in Coal County

COAL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One Coalgate teen was ejected and another injured during a wreck in Coal County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-31 and County Road N3770 approximately 3.5 miles south of Coalgate at 9:19 p.m. Troopers said a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old...
COAL COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK

