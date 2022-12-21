Read full article on original website
Stony Point Man Pleads Guilty To Pair Of Murders
A Stony Point man pleaded guilty to a pair of murders last week in Alexander County Superior Court. Robert Bryan Hoover entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 13, to two counts of Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 292-363 months in prison (24 years and 4 months to 30 years and 3 months).
Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville
Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
Taylorsville Man Charged With Assault Using Baseball Bat
On Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 26-year old Johnathon Marcus Gordon of Taylorsville following the report involving an assault. Gordon allegedly stuck a victim with a baseball bat. The victim suffered non-threatening injuries. Gordon was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center for assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He’s being held with a secured bond of $40,000 and is scheduled to appear in County District Court on January 9th.
Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory
Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County
Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
City Of Morganton Employee Charged With Incest And Rape
A Morganton man has been charged with incest and raping a child. 41-year old Timothy Wayne Ollis is charged with incest, statutory rape of a child and a statutory sex offense with a child. Arrest warrants indicate the child was younger than 15. Ollis has been suspended without pay from...
Hickory Police Charge Man With Felony Assault With Intent To Kill
Gerald Jerome Wilkes, age 57 of Catawba, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Hickory Police Department. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and second-degree trespass. Bond has been set at $41,000 and as of earlier today, Wilkes remained in the Catawba County Detention Center.
FBI perspective on Madalina Cojocari missing person's case
In west Charlotte, a tree was uprooted and crashed through the roof of a home. One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte. The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte. Updated: 13 hours ago.
Taylorsville Man Gets 20 Days In Jail
45-year old Jonathan Esque Wright of Taylorsville was detained on December 19th for probation violation. A judge ordered Wright to serve 20 days in the Alexander County Detention Center.
Bail bondsman acted in defense when he shot, killed man in Gaston County, DA says
GASTONIA, N.C. — A bail bondsman was justified when he shot and killed a man in Gaston County in June, officials said. The shooting happened on June 3 in front of a home on Diane 29 Theater Road in Bessemer City. Officers learned Dalton Lee Lewis, 24, had been shot several times. He died later that day.
Taylorsville Woman Facing Felony Drug Charges In Catawba County
34-year-old Shoua Vang Her of Taylorsville was arrested Monday, December 19th by Hickory Police. She’s charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, along with single counts of felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for controlled substance, possession of controlled substance on prison or jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
East Bend Man Arrested In Alexander County
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Surry County man on Wednesday. 40-year old Joseph Patrick Harvey Jr of East Bend was served arrest warrants from Surry County for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Harvey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.
Man Stabbed To Death In Western Alexander County, Woman Charged
A man was reportedly stabbed to death overnight in Alexander County. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested 27-year old Taylor Adele Snook and charged her with murder. Deputies responded to a location off Highway 64-90 west of Taylorsville. Here is a release from Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell.
Forest City fentanyl operation busted up on Wednesday
FOREST CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rutherford County VICE unit officials disrupted a fentanyl distribution operation on Wednesday. Authorities caught four suspects at 138 Park Circle selling Blue “M30,” and Yellow “T189” pressed pills at home. After conducting surveillance and interviews, the VICE unit worked with the Criminal Investigative Division and Road Patrol and executed a search warrant.
Drug Trafficking Charges Filed Against Lenoir Man
39-year-old Timothy Lee Felder of Lenoir was arrested Monday by Lenoir Police Officers. He was charged with five felonies: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin or opium, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana, and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substance. Felder remains in jail with a $150,000 secured bond. A Tuesday court appearance was scheduled in Caldwell County District Court.
800 fentanyl pills found at North Carolina house, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested following a tip that led deputies to find 800 fentanyl pills inside a Rutherford County home.
New deputies join Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Fall 2022 Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduates. New deputies include James Hinson, Derek Pollock, Jimmy Davis, Dylan Shubert, Jonathan Garren, Coy Ketchie. Deputy Pollock was awarded “Top Physical Fitness” for being the...
