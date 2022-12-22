Read full article on original website
The Verge
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy
Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
CNET
OnePlus Shares First Looks at Its New OnePlus 11 5G Phone, Buds Pro 2 Earbuds
OnePlus has already said that its new OnePlus 11 5G flagship phone and Buds Pro 2 earbuds will debut in February. But just because the calendar hasn't yet flipped to 2023 doesn't mean the company won't start amping up the teasing now. On Monday the Chinese phone company revealed the...
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 Rumors: Price, Launch Date, Cameras and More
The Samsung Galaxy S22 range includes some of our absolute favorite phones from 2022. The base S22 is a solid, more affordable option, the S22 Plus is a superb all-rounder while the all-powerful S22 Ultra has seriously impressed us with its camera. We even gave the Plus and Ultra CNET Editors' Choice Awards.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" Is Getting a Retro Release in 2023
The Air Jordan 5 had quite an eventful 2022 as it was produced in collaborative form alongside CLOT, PSG and hip hop mogul DJ Khaled and saw nostalgic colorways like the “Green Bean” return to the frontlines. And now that those are in the rearview mirror, the Jordan model already has its eyes set on delivering the heat in 2023, and the latest to be brought to our attention is a retro release of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” colorway.
CNET
Yeah, Your Wi-Fi Router Is in the Wrong Place. Here's Where to Move It
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. An unreliable home internet connection can make life super frustrating. Even though you pay monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected.
TechCrunch
Tesla announces a $300 charging mat that can recharge 3 devices at once
Inside the Cybertruck-inspired aluminum casing is a wireless charging platform named FreePower from a startup called Aira. This is the same platform used in other multi-device charging mats like the Nomad Base Station Pro. This technology provides up to 15W of fast charging for up to three devices. Allegedly, users can just toss their devices on the Alcantara surface, and no matter where they land, they’ll get recharged.
CNET
Amazon Has a Real-World Fitting Room, and It Makes Me Want to Shop
I hate shopping for clothes. Shopping online means never really knowing if that shirt or those pants will fit. But going into the store means, well, physically going to a mall. It also means awkward moments in a fitting room where I need to get the attention of a clerk to bring me a different size or color. Often I don't even bother, and then go years between buying new pants.
Xbox Game Pass in 2023 has no chill
Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its gaming subscription service, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is strong evidence of those investments.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 Drops In Unique Red & Gum Colorway
The Jordan Zion 2 is getting a ton of shine. Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe is the Jordan Zion 2. Unfortunately, Williamson was never able to take to the court with his first model. This is because he was injured all of last season. However, he is healthy now, and the Zion 2 has been part of his rotation.
CNET
LG OLED Flex: Watch This Huge Monitor Bend From Flat to Curved
The LG OLED Flex is both a TV and a monitor, but its coolest feature is a unique motorized screen. The 42-inch OLED panel goes from flat to curved using a dedicated bend button on the remote. After using it for a week, I found it offers an immersive viewing experience for gamers with its curved screen and built-in bias lighting.
CBS News
The most popular gifts for Christmas 2022, according to Google
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're still scrambling to finish your Christmas shopping, Google has a gift guide for you. Google's Holiday 100 is...
The Verge
8 great Game Pass games for your Xbox from 2022
By virtue of its incredible Game Pass library, the Xbox is one of the best values in gaming right now. Pay a monthly subscription fee — anywhere from $10 a month for the base plan up to $15 a month for the ultimate tier that includes online multiplayer — and get access to a library of games that you can play at no additional charge.
Gizmodo
Tesla Introduces Its Own $300 Version of Apple's Canceled AirPower Charger
Late last month, Elon Musk decided to start a feud with Apple. What feels like a million years later, Tesla has introduced a $300 wireless charging mat that promises some of the features that were supposed to be included in Apple’s AirPower. The concept for AirPower was simple: A...
ComicBook
Steam Winter Sale's Best Deal Features 22-Game Bundle for Under $7
What is likely the best single deal featured in Steam's 2022 Winter Sale gives users the option to buy 22 games at once for a price that is under $7. As of today, Valve kicked off its highly-anticipated Winter Sale on Steam which features discounts for hundreds of different titles on the PC marketplace. And while Steam users are sure to be looking to cop a number of the year's most prominent games as part of this sale, it's Valve itself that has likely provided the best discount for its own releases.
Digital Trends
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
CNET
How to Gameshare on PS4 While You Wait for Santa to Bring You a PS5
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Still playing your PlayStation 4 while you cross your fingers for a PS5 this holiday season? You can play games together or share your game library with friends and family members who are also still using their PS4, thanks to a feature called Share Play. (If you do have a friend with a PS5, you can also play their PS5 games on your PS4 with Share Play, too.)
ComicBook
Epic Games Leaks Surprise Free Game
Next month, Epic Games will shut down the online servers for several games, including multiple entries in the Rock Band series, 1000 Tiny Claws, and Unreal Tournament 3. However, it seems the publisher has big plans for the latter game in the form of a new version called Unreal Tournament 3 X. It seems that a Steam page for the game was posted ahead of an official announcement, though it's listed as "currently unavailable and will be available in the future." The listing also makes it clear that the game will be "completely free" and will offer crossplay between releases on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG!
CNET
Is Xbox Game Pass Really Cheaper Than Buying Games? We Do the Math
I grew up with a video game controller in my hands. Video games have gone through a major evolution since my childhood -- and while everything else has become more expensive, games have stayed roughly the same price. But in 2017, Microsoft launched Xbox Game Pass, followed by Xbox Game...
CNET
How to Get Pro Photos From Apple's Cheapest iPhone SE
The 2022 iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone you can buy from Apple, and although it lacks the high-end camera setup of the top-end iPhone 14 Pro, its single camera is still able to take some beautiful photos that'll wow your family, friends and Instagram followers. It's capable of capturing beautifully exposed shots with excellent colors that look great with very little effort on your part.
CNET
Protect Your iPhone With 60% Off Totallee Cases and More
If you were lucky enough to find a shiny new iPhone waiting for you under the tree this year, the first thing you're going to want to do is get it some protection. It doesn't take much to cause scratches and dents or shatter a screen, and a proper case can end up saving you hundreds in repair costs. And right now at Totallee, which makes some of our favorite iPhone cases for 2022, you can even pick one up at a serious discount.
