Read full article on original website
Marly Duran
4d ago
These hit and run drivers are the worst punks on the road. And now, so long after the fact, they can't even charge them with drunk driving if they were driving impaired. They should just turn themselves in- have a little self respect.
Reply
4
Lori Woo
4d ago
Another coward trying to hide and not be accountable. Hope his family or friends, neighbors, etc. turn him in!
Reply
5
meyou
3d ago
so he or she got the truck painted and came back two days later? What body shop did they use? That has to be stellar service.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian Kevin Hart Playing Las Vegas New Year’s Eve On His North American "Reality Check" TourFlorence CarmelaLas Vegas, NV
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in Las VegasBryan DijkhuizenLas Vegas, NV
5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in Las VegasBryan DijkhuizenLas Vegas, NV
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Las VegasBryan DijkhuizenLas Vegas, NV
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police shoot, injure man suspected of breaking into vehicles on Christmas morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department shot and injured a man suspected of breaking into vehicles on Christmas morning. According to Henderson police, at about 8:18 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call in the area of Tiger Lily Way and Viewmont Drive for a report of two suspects breaking into vehicles.
Fox5 KVVU
Boulder City police say driver accused of going 122 mph on Christmas night
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department says a driver was arrested after he was accused of driving 122 mph on Christmas night. The unidentified driver, who told police he “didn’t know” that he was going 122 mph, also told officers that he was driving that fast because he was “just keeping pace with the traffic.”
Las Vegas mother charged after toddlers die in suspected DUI crash threatened person with knife, cut up shoes weeks earlier
Police arrested the mother facing child abuse charges in connection with the death of her two young daughters killed in a suspected DUI crash in a domestic disturbance weeks earlier after she allegedly threatened a person with a knife and cut up their shoes, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Dog left for dead at landfill outside Las Vegas dies, deputies search for owner
PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A dog left for dead at a dump in Pahrump has died, Nye County sheriff’s deputies said Saturday. Deputies discovered the severely dehydrated pitbull at the landfill on Christmas Eve, they said. Despite veterinarians’ efforts to save her, the dog died later in the day. Sheriff’s deputies suspect a person left […]
North Las Vegas police search for missing endangered man
North Las Vegas police are searching for a 57-year-old missing endangered man who was last seen Friday night.
8newsnow.com
Deadly crash closes Las Vegas Boulevard near Seven Magic Mountains
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Boulevard, near Mile Marker 12, was closed in both directions Christmas Day due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police. Police asked drivers to use Interstate 15 and avoid the area while they investigated the incident. No other details were released.
Woman who admitted to ‘revenge’ stabbing in Las Vegas-area hotel over death of Iranian leader pleads not guilty
A woman accused of stabbing her online date in retaliation for a U.S. military drone strike that killed an Iranian leader, who told police she wanted to get revenge, pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.
Las Vegas pastor accused of molesting young girl during boat trip to Lake Mohave
A Las Vegas pastor has been accused of molesting a girl under the age of 14 during a boat trip to Lake Mohave last summer, according to the arrest report.
Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. Police were working to determine if Saturday’s robbery was connected to others across the Las Vegas valley. A suspect robbed […]
8newsnow.com
Man dead after Henderson house fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man is dead after a house fire in Henderson, Sunday. The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) received a call around 10:30 a.m. regarding a fire at 404 Cattail Cir, just west of Pacific Drive Avenue. Arriving fire crews found an unconscious man inside the home, and...
8newsnow.com
Valley family wants accountability after man and child were hit by suspected DUI driver
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. The girl’s father Ernesto Cancino is still in the hospital, nearly three weeks after the incident occurred. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Karen Kurmas was arrested...
Henderson Fire Department confirms structure fire is fatal
The Henderson Fire Department said that the single structure fire they responded to near the Fiesta Henderson lot is now fatal.
North Las Vegas police: Man, 23, arrested on more than 20 felony charges
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a suspect Tuesday on over 20 felony charges related to kidnapping, burglary, and carrying a concealed weapon. Khalil Lites, 23, is facing 22 charges: Police did not release more information detailing the circumstances related to Lites’ arrest or charges.
8newsnow.com
Woman killed in east valley crash; 2 drivers arrested for suspicion of DUI
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who died after a suspected DUI crash could not be identified by police due to her injuries. According to the arrest report, the 36-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved, had to be extricated because she was trapped under the rear passenger seat.
VIDEO: North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 calls from suspected DUI crash that killed 2 toddlers
North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
Fox5 KVVU
Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Dec. 21 near E. Sahara Ave. and McLeod Dr. According to police, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Sahara while a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on McLeod, approaching the intersection. The two cars hit in the intersection, causing debris to hit a third, unoccupied vehicle nearby.
Aunt of 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash appears in court
The aunt of two toddler girls killed in a suspected DUI crash last week was wheeled into the Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning as legal proceedings begin. The children’s mother remains hospitalized due to the extent of her injuries.
news3lv.com
Police mark decrease in crime in Las Vegas apartment complex
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police brought the holiday spirit to a local apartment complex that made the nice list. LVMPD shared on Twitter that the Sportsman’s Royal Manor on Boulder Highway has seen a significant drop in crime. The apartment complex had previously generated more than...
8newsnow.com
Deadly crash on I-15 near Jean causes major traffic delays
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada State Police (NSP) are investigating a deadly rollover crash on southbound I-15, just after Jean. State Police confirmed one person has died, and another has been airlifted from the crash site and taken to University Medical Center. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday...
Comments / 3