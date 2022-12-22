ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

kvta.com

Public Help Requested In Search For Missing Ventura County Man

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help in locating a man who is reported missing. 69-year-old Craig William Clark of Casitas Springs has not been seen or had any contact with his family since December 9th. Deputies say his family reported him missing on December 14th and...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex H. Minter dies in plane crash

Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex H. Minter died in a small plane crash in Santa Monica on Thursday. Minter was onboard a single-engine Cessna that slammed into the shoreline just after 3 p.m., less than 10 minutes after taking off from Santa Monica Airport en route to Malibu. He is said to have been the passenger on the plane.His death was confirmed by current Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis late Thursday evening. Minter, born in 1927, was Mayor of Santa Monica from 1963 to 1967, after serving on the city council when he was elected in 1955. He served in the United States Marine Corps prior to his law career.Following his tenure as mayor, Minter served as the City Attorney for Arcadia and as a judge for Los Angeles County Superior Court.According to a statement released Minter "was active in the Santa Monica Rotary Club and, along with his wife, was an avid aviator.""The City is grateful for Mr. Minter's public service and we join his family in mourning his passing. Flags in front of City Hall will be lowered to half-staff and a City Council meeting in the new year will be adjourned in honor of Minter's service," the statement said.
SANTA MONICA, CA
kclu.org

Parole board denies early release for notorious serial rapist from Ventura County

A parole board denied the early release request for a notorious serial rapist from Ventura County. Andrew Luster was convicted in 2003 of 86 offenses. Prosecutors say he would drug and sexually assault his victims, even videotaping some of the incidents. He fled the country while on trial, but was ultimately caught by famed bounty hunter Duane “The Dog” Chapman in Mexico, and returned to the U.S.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays

Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Find Assault Weapon and Illegal "Ghost Gun" Manufacturing Operation During Investigation of Ventura County Man After Traffic Stop

December 22, 2022 - A Camarillo resident was arrested for possession of an assault weapon and illegal weapons manufacturing following an investigation conducted by the Camarillo Special Enforcement Detail. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 9:55 P.M. a traffic enforcement stop was conducted on a vehicle in the area of...
CAMARILLO, CA
kvta.com

Major Drug Trafficking Operation In Ventura County Busted

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says their narcotics bureau has brought down a major Mexico-based drug trafficking operation during a two-month investigation that started in November. They made five arrests during several enforcement operations in Camarillo and Westlake and seized more than $1 million worth of illegal drugs that were...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Two hospitalized after small plane crashes on Santa Monica beach

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Santa Monica beach, just south of the iconic pier. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there were two people trapped in the plane. Crews extricated the passengers but their conditions are currently unknown. Authorities said that one of the passengers suffered a cardiac emergency. The plane was found upside down on the shoreline and departed out of Santa Monica Airport at around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.Cellphone video from the scene showed the plane slowly descended towards the shoreline before slamming into the sand and water, flipping over before settling upside down.According to the flight recording, the pilot originally planned to fly to Malibu but began experiencing engine trouble near the Pacific Palisades. The pilot attempted to return to Santa Monica Airport but was forced to make an emergency landing on the shoreline near the pier. As they wait for federal investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to arrive, local crews pulled the plane farther up the beach so it would not be impacted by the tide. No beachgoers were injured during the crash. 
SANTA MONICA, CA

