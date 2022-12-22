Read full article on original website
kvta.com
Public Help Requested In Search For Missing Ventura County Man
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help in locating a man who is reported missing. 69-year-old Craig William Clark of Casitas Springs has not been seen or had any contact with his family since December 9th. Deputies say his family reported him missing on December 14th and...
Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex H. Minter dies in plane crash
Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex H. Minter died in a small plane crash in Santa Monica on Thursday. Minter was onboard a single-engine Cessna that slammed into the shoreline just after 3 p.m., less than 10 minutes after taking off from Santa Monica Airport en route to Malibu. He is said to have been the passenger on the plane.His death was confirmed by current Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis late Thursday evening. Minter, born in 1927, was Mayor of Santa Monica from 1963 to 1967, after serving on the city council when he was elected in 1955. He served in the United States Marine Corps prior to his law career.Following his tenure as mayor, Minter served as the City Attorney for Arcadia and as a judge for Los Angeles County Superior Court.According to a statement released Minter "was active in the Santa Monica Rotary Club and, along with his wife, was an avid aviator.""The City is grateful for Mr. Minter's public service and we join his family in mourning his passing. Flags in front of City Hall will be lowered to half-staff and a City Council meeting in the new year will be adjourned in honor of Minter's service," the statement said.
kclu.org
Parole board denies early release for notorious serial rapist from Ventura County
A parole board denied the early release request for a notorious serial rapist from Ventura County. Andrew Luster was convicted in 2003 of 86 offenses. Prosecutors say he would drug and sexually assault his victims, even videotaping some of the incidents. He fled the country while on trial, but was ultimately caught by famed bounty hunter Duane “The Dog” Chapman in Mexico, and returned to the U.S.
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
goldrushcam.com
Police Find Assault Weapon and Illegal "Ghost Gun" Manufacturing Operation During Investigation of Ventura County Man After Traffic Stop
December 22, 2022 - A Camarillo resident was arrested for possession of an assault weapon and illegal weapons manufacturing following an investigation conducted by the Camarillo Special Enforcement Detail. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 9:55 P.M. a traffic enforcement stop was conducted on a vehicle in the area of...
Teams begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
A new program designed to address homelessness in Los Angeles is underway, with teams moving those experiencing homelessness from tent encampments into hotels and motels.
Santa Monica property owners post sign in shopping area saying city 'is not safe' due to crime, homelessness
A community activist group posted a sign in a busy shopping area in Santa Monica, CA saying that the city is "not safe" which drew pushback from some in the city.
L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna slams deputy gangs, tells KNX he'll cooperate with oversight
Just two weeks into his new job as L.A. County Sheriff, Robert Luna joins KNX to discuss his plans to combat the long-staining issues that have plagued the department.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department knocks down garage fire in Orcutt
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a garage fire at 1345 Solomon Rd. around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department knocks down garage fire in Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
californiaglobe.com
LA Motel Owners Fight Back Against Mayor Bass’ Homeless Housing Plans
A new initiative by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to move the homeless into hotels and motels across the city while affordable housing units are built received stiff resistance from hotel and motel owners this week. They say they will oppose the program as much as they legally can. The...
Suspected Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Arrested for DUI
Point Mugu, Ventura County, CA: A suspected vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision Wednesday night in the Point Mugu area of Ventura County was located… Read more "Suspected Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Arrested for DUI"
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
foxla.com
Wood burning ban extended for LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino counties
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Tuesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Tuesday....
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
kvta.com
Major Drug Trafficking Operation In Ventura County Busted
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says their narcotics bureau has brought down a major Mexico-based drug trafficking operation during a two-month investigation that started in November. They made five arrests during several enforcement operations in Camarillo and Westlake and seized more than $1 million worth of illegal drugs that were...
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
Two hospitalized after small plane crashes on Santa Monica beach
A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Santa Monica beach, just south of the iconic pier. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there were two people trapped in the plane. Crews extricated the passengers but their conditions are currently unknown. Authorities said that one of the passengers suffered a cardiac emergency. The plane was found upside down on the shoreline and departed out of Santa Monica Airport at around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.Cellphone video from the scene showed the plane slowly descended towards the shoreline before slamming into the sand and water, flipping over before settling upside down.According to the flight recording, the pilot originally planned to fly to Malibu but began experiencing engine trouble near the Pacific Palisades. The pilot attempted to return to Santa Monica Airport but was forced to make an emergency landing on the shoreline near the pier. As they wait for federal investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to arrive, local crews pulled the plane farther up the beach so it would not be impacted by the tide. No beachgoers were injured during the crash.
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
If you’re looking for a place to live in Los Angeles, you’re probably feeling justifiably concerned about the high cost of rent in the LA area. A recent rent report puts the average rent for a studio apartment at $2,237 a month in Los Angeles.
Bass, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will give $300 to families in need this holiday season
Mayor Karen Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will help 5,000 families in need during the holidays through a direct-cash assistance program. A total of $1.5 million will be distributed to families through GIVEN, a program of the Mayor’s Fund that is conducted in partnership with the mayor, the city’s Community Investment for […]
