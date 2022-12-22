Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Pacheco and McKinnon- The Most Unstoppable RB Duo In Football?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.
Mattie Wilson vanished from Memphis, Tennessee on July 30, 2008. Mattie Wilson is a mother, grandmother, and more who lived in Memphis, Tennessee, close to her abundant and nurturing family. She is a devoted mother to two adult children and a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren. Mattie also previously served as the secretary for Memphis City Council, the Charley Project reports.
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same City
Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier and Mia PattersonPhoto byThe Charley Project. 56-year-old Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier is a widow who lived in Detroit, Michigan. Carlita is a mother to adult children whom she loved dearly.
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?
Gracie Nash was 39 years old when the trouble began for her family in May of 1983. Her brother, Melvin, just broke up with his girlfriend, Naomi Easley, who was unhappy about their break-up, reports the Charley Project.
KCTV 5
Mo. recreational marijuana laws changes causing some police K9s to retire early, shift duties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri is causing some drug-sniffing police dogs to retire early or shift to other duties. It is now legal to possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana in Missouri. Three KCPD canines that were originally trained to detect marijuana...
Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A teenager was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America on Friday that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend, police said. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the victim was...
An Adorable 2-Year-Old Little Girl Disappeared & Her Family Moved Away Ending All Contact With The Police
Myra Lewis and mother Ericka LewisPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 1, 2014, Ericka Lewis left her home between 10:30 am to 11:00 am on Mount Pilgrim Road in Camden, Mississippi. Her two daughters were in the front yard playing, and Ericka told the girls to go inside with her father, Gregory Lewis. Gregory was inside taking care of their one-month-old sister, according to WLBT.
Oklahoma Duck Hunter Hilariously Tries To Army Crawl Across Thin Ice Without Breaking Through
Welp, this is quite the pickle, isn’t it? An Oklahoma duck hunter found himself stuck on the wrong side of a frozen stream… so, he weighed the options. And at the advice of his buddy (never listen to your buddy) he decided to lie flat on the ice and try to creep his was across on his stomach to the other side. The idea, which in theory is a good idea, was that he would spread out some of the […] The post Oklahoma Duck Hunter Hilariously Tries To Army Crawl Across Thin Ice Without Breaking Through first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
One person dies, one wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
A Pleasant Grove shooting victim has died and Dallas police are still looking for the killer. Officers were already at the hospital when two people turned up in someone’s car.
Body discovered in freezer at Philadelphia home
A man is in custody after Philadelphia police made a "gruesome, tragic discovery" of a body inside a freezer with a bag on its head. A bloody knife was found nearby.Police discovered the body on Friday in a South Philadelphia home, according to city Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. The remains were found face down in a long freezer box in the home’s basement. Police taped off the area and began investigating, turning up a bloody knife near the freezer.According to NBC10, family members of two men who reportedly lived at the address visited the home on Friday to...
Northeast Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 including water department worker injured
A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another man were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday. Police say the shootings happened around 12:45 p.m. near Torresdale and Cottman avenues.
KCTV 5
99-year-old Hermitage, Mo. woman: All I want for Christmas is Travis Kelce
HERMITAGE, Mo. (KY3) - So what do you want for Christmas?. Well, a 99 year-old woman living in Hermitage, Mo. wrote a letter to Santa Claus asking for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Chiefs Kingdom loves its players for their skill, heart and winning ways and Martha Bird...
KCTV 5
'Layers, layers, layers': Chiefs fans brave the cold to root on their team
A dream come true: Family friend helps fans from Tulsa attend Chiefs game. An Oklahoma boy got a chance to experience a dream come true Saturday, as he watched his first Chiefs game at GEHA at Arrowhead Stadium. Blow torch blamed for Olathe house fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. KCTV5...
Comments / 0