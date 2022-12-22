ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattie Wilson vanished from Memphis, Tennessee on July 30, 2008. Mattie Wilson is a mother, grandmother, and more who lived in Memphis, Tennessee, close to her abundant and nurturing family. She is a devoted mother to two adult children and a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren. Mattie also previously served as the secretary for Memphis City Council, the Charley Project reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
Myra Lewis and mother Ericka LewisPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 1, 2014, Ericka Lewis left her home between 10:30 am to 11:00 am on Mount Pilgrim Road in Camden, Mississippi. Her two daughters were in the front yard playing, and Ericka told the girls to go inside with her father, Gregory Lewis. Gregory was inside taking care of their one-month-old sister, according to WLBT.
CAMDEN, MS
Welp, this is quite the pickle, isn’t it? An Oklahoma duck hunter found himself stuck on the wrong side of a frozen stream… so, he weighed the options. And at the advice of his buddy (never listen to your buddy) he decided to lie flat on the ice and try to creep his was across on his stomach to the other side. The idea, which in theory is a good idea, was that he would spread out some of the […] The post Oklahoma Duck Hunter Hilariously Tries To Army Crawl Across Thin Ice Without Breaking Through first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
OKLAHOMA STATE
A man is in custody after Philadelphia police made a "gruesome, tragic discovery" of a body inside a freezer with a bag on its head. A bloody knife was found nearby.Police discovered the body on Friday in a South Philadelphia home, according to city Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. The remains were found face down in a long freezer box in the home’s basement. Police taped off the area and began investigating, turning up a bloody knife near the freezer.According to NBC10, family members of two men who reportedly lived at the address visited the home on Friday to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

