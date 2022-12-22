Read full article on original website
WTOP
Suns’ Booker leaves early against Nuggets with groin injury
DENVER (AP) — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets. The All-NBA guard had two points in 4:20 after missing the previous three games because of groin soreness. Booker entered the game averaging 28 points,...
WTOP
Tatum has 41, Celtics push back on Giannis, Bucks 139-118
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown knocked down his shots in the fourth quarter. And then he knocked down Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth, and Jayson Tatum scored 41 for Boston on Sunday to help the Celtics beat Milwaukee 139-118 in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA.
WTOP
Warriors’ Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
WTOP
Bane returns, Grizzlies rout Booker-less Suns 125-100
PHOENIX (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Desmond Bane scored 17 points in his return and the Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of Phoenix star Devin Booker’s absence to rout the Suns 125-100 on Friday night. Phoenix played without Booker because of groin soreness...
WTOP
Hornets overcome LeBron’s comeback, hold off Lakers 134-130
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gordon Hayward got the tiebreaking layup on a goaltending call against LeBron James with 6.3 seconds to play, and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Los Angeles Lakers 134-130 Friday night for only their second victory in 11 games. James scored 18 of his 34...
WTOP
Sports on TV for Tuesday, December 27
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN — The Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo, Montgomery, Ala. ESPN — The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah St., Dallas. ESPN — The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina, Birmingham, Ala. 10:15 p.m. ESPN — The Guaranteed Rate...
WTOP
Young, Murray power Hawks past Pistons, 130-105
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 26 points and 13 assists, Dejounte Murray added 26 points, and the Atlanta Hawks used a dominant third quarter to beat the struggling Detroit Pistons 130-105 on Friday night. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 19 points, and Clint Capela, returning after missing the last...
Pac-12 Basketball: UCLA, Arizona Top Betting Odds; Cal the Longshot
Checking out three betting sites to see latest odds to win regular-season conference title
WTOP
Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out...
WTOP
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing...
WTOP
Blues host the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -165, Blues +138; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. St. Louis is...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Lemieux makes a remarkable comeback
1953 — The Detroit Lions edge the Cleveland Browns 17-16 for the NFL championship. Doak Walker’s extra point, following a 33-yard scoring pass, is the difference. 1959 — The Baltimore Colts beat the New York Giants 31-16 in the NFL championship. Three field goals by Pat Summerall give the Giants a 9-7 lead after three periods, but Baltimore’s defensive backfield makes three interceptions that result in scores.
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — DENVER: WR Kendall Hinton, QB Jarrett Guarantano, CB Michael Ojemudia, T Calvin Anderson, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, WR Brandon Johnson, DL Elijah Garcia. LOS ANGELES: DL Aaron Donald, WR Ben Skowronek, C Brian Allen, LB Travin Howard, QB John Wolford, DL Marquise Copeland, CB Shaun Jolly.
WTOP
Golden Knights rally to beat Blues 5-4 in shootout
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Amadio’s stay in the Vegas Golden Knights’ top line will end once Jack Eichel returns from a lower-body injury. He has made the most of his opportunity. That line of Amadio, Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone flourished for the second game in...
