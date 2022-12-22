Sean Martinelli: A tribute to a stranger I wish I knew

Over the weekend, I celebrated the life of someone I never met, but I wish I had. His name was Van Husz. Van was a Florida native, a father of two and an avid viewer of NBC2.

I heard about Van’s passing through his wife Linda, who stopped me at the post office last week and kindly mentioned how she enjoys Stories2Share. Though we had never met, Linda felt more like a friend than a stranger. And that’s why I was deeply moved when she invited me to a gathering on Saturday to honor Van.

I share this all to simply say my colleagues and I are grateful for the bond we share with NBC2 viewers. Over the years, you’ve graciously invited me into your lives through the Stories2Share segment. I’ve been there from when babies were born to birthdays, graduations, all the way through life’s final moments. That is a privilege I never take for granted.

I felt that in a profound way on Saturday being with Van’s family. Among the many stories that were shared, Linda mentioned how Van loved to look up and comment on the clouds. Now when I look at the sky, I think of him. And I also think of you, our viewers and readers, whom I prefer to just call friends.