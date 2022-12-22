ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Health Care — Biden administration releases doses of Tamiflu

By Nathaniel Weixel, Joseph Choi
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQR9c_0jql6cY000

NASA’s InSight Mars mission is over after the rover fell silent and ran out of power. We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Today in health news, a ruling from a Texas federal judge could mean the end of a federal program giving teens confidential access to birth control.

But first, the administration is giving states and territories more doses of Tamiflu amid an early and severe flu season.

Welcome to Overnight Health Care , where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. For The Hill, we’re Nathaniel Weixel and Joseph Choi . Someone forward you this newsletter? Sign up here or in the box below.

Close

Thank you for signing up!

Subscribe to more newsletters here

The latest in politics and policy. Direct to your inbox. Sign up for the Health Care newsletter

Tamiflu doses released from national stockpile

The Biden administration on Wednesday said it is making additional doses of the prescription flu medicine Tamiflu available from the Strategic National Stockpile so states can respond to the sharp, early rise in influenza cases this year.

Flu season has hit especially hard this year, though it may be peaking in some parts of the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been at least 15 million illnesses, 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths from flu this year.

That sharp increase has led to increased demand for over-the-counter medicine as well as the antiviral Tamiflu in parts of the country, though the Food and Drug Administration has not officially listed the drug as being in shortage.

Tamiflu can be prescribed to treat flu in anyone over the age of 2 weeks old.

“Today we are taking action so that every jurisdiction can meet the increased demand for Tamiflu this flu season. State stockpiles can be utilized, and if jurisdictions need access to the Strategic National Stockpile, they now have it to respond to the current seasonal flu outbreak,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

Influenza has not been a serious problem the last two years because of the precautions people took against COVID-19, like masking and physical distancing. But a large majority of the country has moved on from those protections, and as more people head inside in the colder months, the virus is taking its toll.

Read more here.

Judge rules against confidential teen birth control

A federal judge in Texas set aside a rule allowing teenagers to access birth control from providers participating in a federal family planning program without their parents’ permission.

  • The ruling from U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk on Tuesday could mean that teenagers who receive care through the Title X family planning program will no longer be allowed to do so confidentially.
  • Kacsmaryk ruled that the Title X program, which provides free and confidential contraception, cancer screenings and other services to millions of low-income women and men, violates the constitutional right of parents to direct the upbringing of their children.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Title X clinics are often the only ongoing source of healthcare and health education for the people who use them.

Kacsmaryk granted summary judgment on Dec. 8, and on Tuesday he issued a final ruling that sets aside the confidentiality portion of the Title X law, though he did not grant an injunction prohibiting clinics from providing contraception to minors without parental consent.

“Title X-funded providers are considered highly trusted sources of health care information for their patients, and not being able to access confidential care will block a critical pathway to essential health services for young people,” said Clare Coleman, president and CEO of the National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association.

Read more here.

NEW YORK MAYOR: HOLIDAY VIRUS SPIKE ‘EXTREMELY CHALLENGING’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said simultaneous surges of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have created an “extremely challenging” health situation for the city.

The city indicated flu cases are already higher than they were during the peak in each of the past four years, also noting increases over the past month in COVID-19 and RSV cases.

“This year, particularly around the flu, from the briefing we received, the numbers are higher than it traditionally is around this year,” Adams said at a Tuesday news conference . “When you combine it with the other elements that we are facing, the other RSVs, COVID-19, it just makes it extremely challenging for New Yorkers. But we can get it done right if we get covered.”

City officials earlier this month advised the public to wear masks when indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.

Read more here.

FDA APPROVES NEW MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY FOR COVID PATIENTS

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved a monoclonal antibody from Roche to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized adult patients, the company announced.

The drug, called Actemra, was originally approved in 2010 to treat adult patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. It is the first FDA-approved monoclonal antibody to treat severe COVID-19, the company said.

The drug is intended for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized adult patients who are receiving certain steroids and require supplemental oxygen, mechanical ventilation, or are on life support through extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

FDA last year authorized the emergency use of Actemra to treat severe cases of COVID in adults and children between the ages of 2 and 17. That authorization remains in place, the company said.

As new variants of the virus have taken hold, antibody treatments have become ineffective. The FDA in November paused authorization of bebtelovimab from Eli Lilly, which was the last remaining COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment, because it was not effective against the dominant BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants of omicron.

Read more here.

Biden administration asks chief justice to OK Title 42 end

The Biden administration late Tuesday asked Chief Justice John Roberts to rule against 19 GOP-led states that initiated court action to keep the controversial Title 42 policy in place.

  • The administration was responding to Roberts’s administrative stay from Monday in which he temporarily halted the end of the policy, set to end Wednesday.
  • Title 42 has taken center stage in the political debate over immigration and border policy.

Title 42 is legally based on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) order to keep coronavirus from spreading through the border, but the CDC’s involvement in its implementation is now known to have been the result of political pressure from the Trump White House.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar did not raise questions about the original public health considerations behind Title 42, but she did tell Roberts they are no longer valid, as the CDC issued a termination of its emergency order in April.

“The government has been barred from implementing that termination by a preliminary injunction in separate litigation … but the government could scarcely have sought extraordinary relief to perpetuate a CDC-imposed public-health measure that CDC itself has concluded is no longer justified under the public-health laws,” Preolgar wrote.

Read more here

WHAT WE’RE READING

  • Hundreds of US hospitals sue patients or threaten their credit ( Kaiser Health News )
  • Infectious disease board recommends hospitals stop screening asymptomatic patients for Covid-19 ( Stat )
  • Nursing homes risk another wave of covid deaths as vaccinations lag ( Washington Post )

STATE BY STATE

  • Brought ‘to the brink’ by the pandemic, a Mississippi clinic is rebounding strong ( NPR )
  • As fentanyl use spikes, feds urge states to ease methadone rules ( Stateline )
  • Kansas approves $15 million to help build 50-bed state mental health hospital in Wichita ( Kansas City Star )

THE HILL OPED

Classifying aging as a disease could speed FDA drug approvals

That’s it for today, thanks for reading. Check out The Hill’s Health Care page for the latest news and coverage. See you tomorrow.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 38

Guest
4d ago

Antibiotics is more important! The hell with the flu.

Reply(2)
1
Simplycomplicated
4d ago

The stores here are limiting the amount of children’s cold medicine, fever reducers, ect. Many store shelves are empty. Why wait until it’s almost impossible to find.

Reply
0
Skye
4d ago

What the heck does Biden have to do with allowing medicines to be distributed??

Reply(2)
13
Related
New York Post

Fearing 14K migrants a day, Biden admin weighing rule to ban asylum seekers for 5 months: report

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a new rule that would ban asylum seekers from entering the US illegally for five months amid fears that migrant border crossings will surge to 14,000 a day when Title 42 is lifted next week. The draft rule, which has been circulated within the White House, would apply to adults and families who enter the US illegally — as well as those who arrive at legal ports of entry without prior authorization, sources told Axios. No final decision has been made on whether to implement the rule, which would drastically limit a migrant’s ability...
WAND TV

Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses

(NBC) - Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Miami

As respiratory viruses strain US health care systems, Biden administration tells states how it's ready to help

MIAMI – Nearly 20,000 people in the United States were admitted to the hospital for flu last week, almost double the number of admissions from the week before, according to data updated Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The CDC estimates that there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from influenza this season.In a letter to the nation's governors Friday, US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra notes that flu and other respiratory viruses are "increasing strain" on the country's health care systems.In a letter obtained exclusively by CNN, Becerra...
MIAMI, FL
Axios

44 states report high activity amid worsening flu season

The United States is still suffering from a hard spell of the flu so far this year, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. Why it matters: Flu season normally doesn't really ramp up until December and peaks around January or February. But it appears the illness is kicking into high gear early and not slowing down.
PIX11

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tctmd.com

Both COVID-19 and Vaccination Raise the Risk of POTS

The likelihood of getting diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) increases after both COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, although COVID-19 itself poses a greater risk, observational data suggest. Comparing a 90-day period before exposure and a 90-day period after exposure, in fact, the probability of receiving a POTS-associated...
khn.org

Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue

Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. In what has become an almost yearly ritual, physician groups are arguing that patients will have greater difficulty finding doctors who accept Medicare if lawmakers allow the pay cuts to happen.
WISCONSIN STATE
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
scitechdaily.com

New Research: Your Choice of COVID Vaccine Can Increase Your Risk of Myocarditis

The study found that Moderna had greater rates of heart inflammation than Pfizer, although the overall risk remained extremely low. In comparison to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has a two- to three-fold greater incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis following a second dose; nonetheless, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare. Males under 40 who got the Moderna vaccine had the greatest incidence of myocarditis, according to the research, which, according to the scientists, may have consequences for choosing certain vaccines for particular populations.
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
WebMD

COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
VERMONT STATE
The Hill

The Hill

826K+
Followers
92K+
Post
586M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy