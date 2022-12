Buy Now Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Wildcats' game against Lancaster this past season. Sides signed with North Texas on Wednesday as one of Guyer's five signees to open the Early Signing Period. Al Key/DRC

Update

Coming off its fourth straight state semifinal trip, Guyer had five key pieces of its success lock up their collegiate homes Wednesday when the Early Signing Period opened.