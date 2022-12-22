ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas not dating despite dinner outing: source

By Eileen Reslen, Nicki Cox
Despite romance rumors swirling after Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas were spotted together on Tuesday night, sources tell Page Six that the pair “are not dating.”

The clarification comes after both actors were photographed leaving Hollywood’s The Bird Streets Club separately, but later getting into the same car.

“Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner,” a Hollywood insider told us. “They were also joined by a number of other people in the car.“

While the twosome might not be an item, they seemed to be enjoying each other’s company.

The “Titanic” actor, 48, was seen laughing alongside the brunette beauty, 23, while leaving the hotspot, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYvrt_0jql6TYL00
Sources tell Page Six that Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas are not dating.
Getty Images for Turner

The Oscar winner kept things casual in a pair of light-wash jeans, a black jacket and his typical baseball hat. Lamas, on the other hand, showed off her toned abs in a scoop-neck crop top, black pants and a black leather blazer.

DiCaprio’s dinner date with Lamas — who is the daughter of “Falcon Crest” actor Lorenzo Lamas — came as a shock amid speculation that he has been romancing model Gigi Hadid for a few months.

The twosome was first spotted together at a New York Fashion Week party back in September and have tried to keep their romance under wraps ever since.

Hadid, 27, was spotted leaving the same restaurant as her rumored boyfriend last month, just a few weeks after they attended a star-studded Halloween party together in Brooklyn.

However, Hadid and DiCaprio’s budding romance seemed atypical given the actor’s habit of ending his relationships with women once they hit the quarter-century mark.

In fact, DiCaprio has been living it up ever since he and longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone broke up in August — just one month after the model turned 25 .

So, while the A-list actor might not be looking for a relationship with Lamas, the 23-year-old already checks off one of his dating must-haves.

