Woodbridge, VA

Police: 15-year-old boy injured in Greenbelt shooting

GREENBELT, Md. — The Greenbelt Police Department has opened an investigation after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Christmas Day. On December 25 around 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots. At the scene, officers discovered evidence of a shooting.
GREENBELT, MD
Police make arrest in November homicide in DC

WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested in a November homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. At 2:53 p.m. on Nov. 17, officers with the Seventh District responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. When officers arrived, they located a man...
WASHINGTON, DC
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a single vehicle collision in Silver Spring on Friday. Around 4:27 a.m., 3rd District Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Two shot at rec center in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Two men were wounded in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police responded to the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast – at the Ridge Road Community Center. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They...
WASHINGTON, DC
Man charged for shooting 19-year-old sitting in vehicle to death in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing a 19-year-old who was sitting in a vehicle in Waldorf on Oct. 23. Around 2:17 p.m. the Prince George's County Police Department received a report of a shooting. The caller, who was in the vehicle with the person who was shot, informed officers that the person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Fire burns down Gaithersburg home leaving 3 residents homeless

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Three residents were displaced following a fire on the second floor of a home in Gaithersburg, Maryland, early Monday morning, officials said. Firefighters with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a two-story house fire in the 18900 block of Glendower Road off Goshen Road around 3:30 a.m.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
'I am locked up' | Karon Hylton-Brown's mother reacts to guilty verdict of two DC police officers following her release from jail

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A mother says her gut reaction to the verdict of the D.C. police officer found guilty in her son's death landed her a night in jail. Karen Hylton-Brown was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the U.S. Marshals says she caused a "disturbance" when the jury announced that Officer Terence Sutton, 38, was guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.
WASHINGTON, DC
Police search for car connected to Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road just before 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He was taken...
WASHINGTON, DC
Judge releases Fairfax County man accused of murdering his father

ROSE HILL, Va. — A free man – at least for now. Tuesday night, Samy Hassanein walked out of the Fairfax County jail with charges of murdering his father dropped. In October, his 82-year-old father Talat Hassanein was found dead at the bottom of the basement stairs of his Rose Hill home – collapsed in a pool of blood.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
