FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott called 'inhumane' for allegedly busing migrants to Kamala Harris' residence during the cold Christmas weatherVictorTexas State
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' residence on Christmas EveEdy ZooWashington, DC
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
Police: 15-year-old boy injured in Greenbelt shooting
GREENBELT, Md. — The Greenbelt Police Department has opened an investigation after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Christmas Day. On December 25 around 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots. At the scene, officers discovered evidence of a shooting.
Police looking for 4 men who broke into Virginia Wegmans and stole from its pharmacy
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are looking for information about four men who they say broke into and stole from a Wegmans in Fairfax County Sunday morning. At 3:05 a.m., four men forced their way into the Wegmans located at 7905 Hilltop Village Center Drive, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
2 teens arrested for armed carjacking of food delivery driver in Prince George's County
GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — A food delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday after two teenagers pointed a gun at the driver in Landover, Maryland. Two teenagers pulled out a gun and demanded the delivery driver's car in the 8100 block of Allendale Drive around 8:30 p.m., Prince George's County Police said.
Sheriff: Teen charged after driving 108 mph in 40 mph zone in Stafford County
STAFFORD, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached to this article is from a story WUSA9 did back in September of 2022. A 17-year-old who was caught driving 108 mph has been charged in Stafford County on Wednesday, authorities said. A Deputy Sheriff sergeant observed a Ford Mustang traveling...
Driver flees 5-car crash that sent 3 to the hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A driver fled the scene of a five-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Maryland on Monday where three people had to be taken to the hospital, the United States Park Police said. The crash happened at Suitland Parkway and Branch Avenue. D.C. Fire and...
Police make arrest in November homicide in DC
WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested in a November homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. At 2:53 p.m. on Nov. 17, officers with the Seventh District responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. When officers arrived, they located a man...
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a single vehicle collision in Silver Spring on Friday. Around 4:27 a.m., 3rd District Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney...
Two shot at rec center in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Two men were wounded in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police responded to the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast – at the Ridge Road Community Center. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They...
Man charged for shooting 19-year-old sitting in vehicle to death in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing a 19-year-old who was sitting in a vehicle in Waldorf on Oct. 23. Around 2:17 p.m. the Prince George's County Police Department received a report of a shooting. The caller, who was in the vehicle with the person who was shot, informed officers that the person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Man shot to death, another hospitalized after shooting outside Afro lounge
WASHINGTON — A man has died and another person was sent to the hospital after a shooting outside a lounge in Northwest D.C. Saturday. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Afro Lounge located in the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue for a report of a double shooting just before 1 a.m.
Fire burns down Gaithersburg home leaving 3 residents homeless
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Three residents were displaced following a fire on the second floor of a home in Gaithersburg, Maryland, early Monday morning, officials said. Firefighters with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a two-story house fire in the 18900 block of Glendower Road off Goshen Road around 3:30 a.m.
'I am locked up' | Karon Hylton-Brown's mother reacts to guilty verdict of two DC police officers following her release from jail
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A mother says her gut reaction to the verdict of the D.C. police officer found guilty in her son's death landed her a night in jail. Karen Hylton-Brown was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the U.S. Marshals says she caused a "disturbance" when the jury announced that Officer Terence Sutton, 38, was guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.
Prince William County Police need your help in finding missing, endangered man
WOODBRIDGE, Md. — Police in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 20-year-old man whose car was found on Dec. 23. On Dec. 21, Jose Guerrero was last spotted leaving his home on Lynn Street in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County around 8 p.m.
Former student sentenced after shooting 15-year-old classmate at Montgomery County high school
WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old defendant will begin his adult life in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting his classmate in a bathroom stall, surrounded by other teens. Editor's Note: The above video is from previous reporting in November 2022. Steven Alston Jr. pled guilty in November to shooting...
Maryland man shot by police after attempted carjacking identified
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified a man who officers tased multiple times and then shot on Dec. 19, leaving him in critical condition at a trauma center after he was suspected of car theft. The man has been identified as 20-year-old Tyler Ray Marini Sater from...
FOUND: Arlington police say missing mother, daughter, son located
ARLINGTON, Va. — Update: The Arlington County Police Department says Latasha Boatwright, 31, her son, 7-year-old Jayce Peterson, and her daughter, 4-year-old Zaria Peterson have been located. Police thanked everyone for sharing information to help find the trio. Arlington County Police are asking for the public to help them...
Small plane crashes into Beards Creek in Maryland; pilot rescued
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Maryland — A small plane ran crashed in the icy water in Anne Arundel County, Maryland on Monday morning, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. First responders say the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the area of 3000 Stonehenge Drive. The plane went into Beards Creek.
After 12 years on the run, man accused of murdering Bethesda woman arrested in Mexico
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — After 12 years on the run, an alleged murder fugitive has been arrested in Mexico and charged in connection to the 2010 killing of an American University professor from Bethesda. On Oct. 25, 2010, Sue Marcum was found dead in the basement of her home, which...
Police search for car connected to Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road just before 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He was taken...
Judge releases Fairfax County man accused of murdering his father
ROSE HILL, Va. — A free man – at least for now. Tuesday night, Samy Hassanein walked out of the Fairfax County jail with charges of murdering his father dropped. In October, his 82-year-old father Talat Hassanein was found dead at the bottom of the basement stairs of his Rose Hill home – collapsed in a pool of blood.
