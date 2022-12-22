ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
brownwoodnews.com

New Renewable Energy Facilities Underway In The Lone Star State

Texas is known for its oil and gas industry, one of the most prominent in the world. While Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has set his goals for 2023 to build more natural gas facilities, Texas will also be getting several massive renewable energy facilities. The companies listed are global...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

The Christmas Capital of Texas

With Christmas right around the corner, Texans should be aware of the Christmas capital found in the Lone Star state. Over a decade ago, Grapevine was declared the Christmas Capital of Texas by the state senate, according to Southern Living. The North Texas city is not far from Dallas. Grapevine...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Great Bend Post

State recycling fracking wastewater to ease looming water shortage

Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions of gallons per day, by injecting it back underground, occasionally causing small earthquakes. But as water becomes more scarce, they’re beginning to reconsider.
TEXAS STATE
marioncoherald.com

Today In Texas History: December 24

On this day in 1852, the first railroad locomotive in Texas was placed in service by the Buffalo Bayou, Brazos and Colorado Railway. It was named for Gen. Sidney Sherman, one of the owners of the railroad. The engine, believed to have been built by the Baldwin Company about 1837, had a top speed of about thirty-five miles an hour. It was purchased used from a Massachusetts railroad company and arrived at Galveston in 1852. The locomotive operated until 1870. After retirement it stood as a derelict until 1899 when it was scrapped.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

New Austin tower will take crown of Texas' tallest building from Houston

Since its completion in 1982, the 75-story JPMorgan Chase Tower on Travis Street in downtown Houston has stood as the tallest building in Texas—an honor that will soon be taken from the Bayou City thanks to a new skyscraper currently under construction in downtown Austin. As first reported by...
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we all as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
TEXAS STATE
ketk.com

Rise in Texas antisemitic incidents expected for 2022

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After a sharp rise in the 2021 numbers, the Jewish community and allies fear antisemitic attacks and rhetoric in Texas and nationwide will be worse this year. Such threats are all too real for Austin synagogue Congregation Beth Israel, which is still recovering from an arson...
TEXAS STATE
K945

Heads Up Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed for 61 Hours Straight

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and the Booziest Time of the Year. At least for me and my family. We love getting together and eating and drinking until our hearts are content. In some cases, we go overboard and drink way too much and eat way too much to the point where we all look at each other like "we overdid it". One thing my family never runs out of is liquor. My brothers are the kings of staying stocked up and they make sure we never run out of the necessities for festivities.
TEXAS STATE
East Coast Traveler

7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy