WLUC
Marquette County residents still removing snow Monday following storm
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -Now that blizzard conditions have passed, Marquette County residents are faced with removing all that snow. Homes in Ishpeming and Negaunee saw snow drifts up to their windows. Monday afternoon, people were still working to clear their driveways. Ishpeming resident Dee St. Aandre said she came...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard
The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
Video: Wind, waves, and snow arrive in the Upper Peninsula
As much of the Upper Peninsula is under a Blizzard Warning on Friday, strong winds have begun to pick up along the coast of Lake Superior.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Blizzard Conditions Continue Across Much Of U.P.; Travel Discouraged
High winds and heavy snow continued into Friday night across most of the Upper Peninsula, with the exception being in the Escanaba area. Escanaba has received minor snow accumulations that have been whipped around by 30-mile-per-hour winds into snow drifts in parking lots and on sidewalks, but the area has so far been spared the heavy snowfall that places away from the “banana belt” have seen.
WLUC
Plowing service hard at work with latest storm
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With snowy conditions lingering you may be looking for someone to plow your driveway. Quikplow is an app that was created for people to request to hire a driver to plow an area. The service has come to the Upper Peninsula a year ago and has seen growth.
WLUC
Marquette plow drivers share their unique point of view on the roads
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, TV6 rode along with a Marquette Public Works plow driver. We got a first-hand look at the roads from the front seat of a plow truck. Supervisor Chad Hightshoe describes what a normal day for a Marquette city plow driver looks like. “Typically, we...
WLUC
Ishpeming Elks Lodge holds 16th annual community Christmas dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Elks Lodge made sure everyone had a Christmas feast. The 16th annual community Christmas dinner gave Marquette County residents a chance to gather with friends and family. The group had 110 takeout orders and despite the snowy roads, the group delivered 546 meals. “My...
WLUC
Escanaba food market prepares for holiday rush Friday, looking to keep shelves stocked
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba market is preparing for one of the busiest days of the year. Staff at Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba said the busiest days of the year are July 3, the day before Thanksgiving and Dec. 23. This year, on top of the holiday...
WLUC
Marquette’s Room at the Inn celebrates Christmas
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers made Christmas breakfast and dinner for residents at the Room at the Inn in downtown Marquette. The shelter currently has around 30 residents. Christmas morning, they received gift bags donated from community organizations. Room at the Inn Board Chair Cori Bodeman says Santa and Mrs. Claus even made an appearance.
WLUC
NMU announces new head football coach
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former Northern Michigan University football player Shane Richardson has been named his alma mater’s 23rd head football coach, according to NMU Director of Athletics Rick Comley. Richardson, who was the head coach at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Pembroke for the past eight...
WLUC
Up North Lodge continues to spread Christmas joy
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year in a row, the Up North Lodge in Gwinn spread Christmas joy by giving back to the community with its Operation Great Christmas. For weeks, people from all around the U.P. have been donating Christmas gifts for those in need. On Christmas Eve morning from 10:00 a.m. until noon, people filled the Up North Lodge Event Center, collecting gifts to take to loves ones. One volunteer organizer said the end goal is to try and make sure that everyone in the community gets a gift.
WLUC
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday evening. From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets. Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s...
WLUC
No injuries reported in Escanaba house fire
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a house fire in Escanaba Friday. Escanaba Public Safety (EPS) says it responded to 226 N 18th Street in Escanaba around 10:24 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Officers arrived and saw flames coming out of an upstairs window and heavy smoke. Officers deployed attack lines and eventually extinguished the fire.
U.P. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of roommate
MUNISING, MI -- A man who was convicted of killing his roommate more than three years ago was sentenced to up to life in prison Wednesday, according to WLUC-6. A jury convicted 53-year-old Jason Sadowski in October on a charge of first-degree murder, which was later dropped to a second-degree murder charge.
