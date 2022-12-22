ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Marquette County residents still removing snow Monday following storm

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -Now that blizzard conditions have passed, Marquette County residents are faced with removing all that snow. Homes in Ishpeming and Negaunee saw snow drifts up to their windows. Monday afternoon, people were still working to clear their driveways. Ishpeming resident Dee St. Aandre said she came...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard

The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Blizzard Conditions Continue Across Much Of U.P.; Travel Discouraged

High winds and heavy snow continued into Friday night across most of the Upper Peninsula, with the exception being in the Escanaba area. Escanaba has received minor snow accumulations that have been whipped around by 30-mile-per-hour winds into snow drifts in parking lots and on sidewalks, but the area has so far been spared the heavy snowfall that places away from the “banana belt” have seen.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Plowing service hard at work with latest storm

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With snowy conditions lingering you may be looking for someone to plow your driveway. Quikplow is an app that was created for people to request to hire a driver to plow an area. The service has come to the Upper Peninsula a year ago and has seen growth.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming Elks Lodge holds 16th annual community Christmas dinner

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Elks Lodge made sure everyone had a Christmas feast. The 16th annual community Christmas dinner gave Marquette County residents a chance to gather with friends and family. The group had 110 takeout orders and despite the snowy roads, the group delivered 546 meals. “My...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Marquette’s Room at the Inn celebrates Christmas

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers made Christmas breakfast and dinner for residents at the Room at the Inn in downtown Marquette. The shelter currently has around 30 residents. Christmas morning, they received gift bags donated from community organizations. Room at the Inn Board Chair Cori Bodeman says Santa and Mrs. Claus even made an appearance.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU announces new head football coach

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former Northern Michigan University football player Shane Richardson has been named his alma mater’s 23rd head football coach, according to NMU Director of Athletics Rick Comley. Richardson, who was the head coach at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Pembroke for the past eight...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Up North Lodge continues to spread Christmas joy

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year in a row, the Up North Lodge in Gwinn spread Christmas joy by giving back to the community with its Operation Great Christmas. For weeks, people from all around the U.P. have been donating Christmas gifts for those in need. On Christmas Eve morning from 10:00 a.m. until noon, people filled the Up North Lodge Event Center, collecting gifts to take to loves ones. One volunteer organizer said the end goal is to try and make sure that everyone in the community gets a gift.
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday evening. From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets. Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

No injuries reported in Escanaba house fire

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a house fire in Escanaba Friday. Escanaba Public Safety (EPS) says it responded to 226 N 18th Street in Escanaba around 10:24 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Officers arrived and saw flames coming out of an upstairs window and heavy smoke. Officers deployed attack lines and eventually extinguished the fire.
ESCANABA, MI

