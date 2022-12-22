Read full article on original website
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M gained a new member on the football team for the later half of the season. Sam Salz journey to college football is unconventional. He’s never played organized football nor did he have any college offers out of high school, but that hasn’t stopped him from earning a spot on Texas A&M’s football roster.
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Marshall, who entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason, will now play for Ole Miss. The freshman out of Fort Bend Marshall caught 11 passes this season in 6 games for 108 yards with no touchdowns. He is a former five-star recruit but saw limited playing time his freshman year dealing with suspensions.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley hosted a teen-safe driving workshop on Thursday. The program aims to teach kids about driving techniques to use while driving and as passengers, as well as showing the consequences of risky driving behaviors. Along with the videos and powerpoints, kids were able to practice driving skills through a simulator.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kemp-Carver Elementary students and teachers got creative with gingerbread architecture for their annual door decorating contest. The festive creations were in celebration of Bryan ISD’s Build project. The district partnered with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity to build a new home for the Quintero-Mendez family.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Amazon Prime Air, a service to deliver products by drone, officially launched service in College Station, according to an Amazon spokesperson. College Station is one of two cities in the entire United States to have the drone delivery program. “Prime Air deliveries to customers in...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Savaun “Lil Say” Young always makes sure he gives back to the community on his mother’s birthday. He continues his tradition with his 4th annual “Stephanie’s Son Toy Drive.”. Young started handing out toys Friday morning at The Boys & Girls...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Sunday morning worship was extra special for Church goers at Friends Congregational Church in College Station. On average Christmas falls on a Sunday every 11 years, or seven years, depending on if it’s a leap year that’s why many congregations seized the opportunity to worship with family and friends on this special day.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement agencies in the Bryan area got a chance to spend some time with community members and distribute some delicious food for I Heart Bryan’s Turkey 9-1-1. Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and other volunteers handed out over 80 Christmas meals to families in Bryan and College Station.
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -According to the city of Navasota, TxDOT is set to begin maintenance work on the Navasota River Bridge along State Highway 6 on Monday Dec. 26. The first phase that begins on Dec. 26 will include closing the outside lane [left] on State Highway 6 northbound and the business 6 entrance ramp to SH 6. All northbound traffic on BS 6 will be detoured to the FM 3090 overpass.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Love and Light Ceremony was held outside the Gloria Stephen Sale Park Depot in Downtown Bryan on Christmas night. The now annual event allows community members to gather together to sing, pray, light candles, and reflect on the lives of loved ones no longer here physically.
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A bicycle giveaway put on by the non-profit Men Making Moves earlier this month was so popular there weren’t enough bikes for the kids who showed up. The initial giveaway on December 10th saw 300 bicycles given to kids in the community, but another 250 kids went home empty-handed.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On the busiest time of the year Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus took time to pay a special visit to some special people. St. Joseph Health staff and patients got a surprise when St. Nick walked through the doors. Santa and Mrs. Claus took pictures...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M United Methodist Church held several Christmas services Saturday. Worships began at 3 p.m. with a family service followed by contemporary and traditional services. After an electrical fire took place in the church’s sanctuary they had to move the services to another part of their...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Residents continue to hustle to get any last-minute items they will need for Christmas. Grocery stores like H-E-B and retail businesses like Post Oak Mall saw an increase in customers on Friday. Mike Newkham, General Manager at H-E-B Towerpoint says that his team is trying to...
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) -Two additional arrests were made in connection to the attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month. On Thursday, the Milam County Sheriff’s office and Thorndale police searched a home they said had a connection to the shooting. Authorities found crystal methamphetamine.
SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) -Strong winds are suspected of toppling a tree and pinning a woman in her bed Thursday night in Shiro. The Shiro Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the home near Carroll Drive and Ethel Street around 11:30 p.m. where the woman was rescued by firefighters. Officials from...
