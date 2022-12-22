ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Related
krcrtv.com

Fire crews contain early morning house fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Early Monday morning the Redding Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of a house fire on 4th street. According to the fire investigator at the scene, a small fire started in the single-story home. It was contained to one room, which suffered minor smoke and...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Have you seen me? 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police said 14-year-old Marley Cruz made additional contact through her social media on Dec. 19 to say she was okay and had no intention of returning home. The RBPD also said she is possibly en route to an unknown destination in Redding.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police arrest man who walked into home and threatened residents

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was taken into custody by Redding Police after threatening residents of an private home on Saturday. At approximately 2:19 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department responded to reports of an individual who had entered a private home on the 2300 block of Eureka Way and became violent with the residents inside.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County breaks ground on first 24-hour homeless shelter, neighbors mad at location

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County broke ground on its first ever 24-hour homeless shelter at 550 Lay Ave. in Red Bluff. The plot of land is 15 acres and construction crews just began work on the lot recently. The county says if construction goes as planned, the shelter will be completed in 300 days. The new shelter will be called the PATH (Poor and the Homeless Tehama County) Navigation Center and it is part of PATH plaza.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Lines out the door for Redding businesses on Christmas Eve

REDDING. Calif. — It's safe to say the holiday scramble is where people have been lining up out the door of local businesses trying to get some of that last-minute shopping done. For the last few days, shoppers have been lining up to get some Christmas food staples. R&R...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding house catches on fire with 2 children and babysitter inside

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department responded to a house fire on Green Street off of Oxford and Hartnell in Redding early Thursday morning. At 7:38 a.m., fire officials responded to a call regarding a fire that occurred inside a bedroom in the back of the house. Officials...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Portable cooking stove used for warmth starts house fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - An unattended cooking stove used to warm a bedroom in Redding started a fire Thursday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Green Street around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire. The first crew to arrive at...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

20 arrests made over 3 days during shopping parking lot patrols in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 the Anderson Police Department says that they conducted proactive enforcement patrols in retail shopping parking lots. Police partnered with loss prevention officers and used marked and unmarked patrol cars in order to make arrests. Over the course of the three days...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding PD and Shasta County MCU apprehend a wanted subject

REDDING, Calif. - Special Services Unit and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit apprehended a wanted subject Thursday, Redding Police said. In Oct. 2022, the RPD Bike Team began an investigation after receiving information of narcotics activity occurring at the Wash and Dry Laundromat in the 1100 block of Hartnell Avenue, RPD said.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding woman arrested after officers find stolen Reno PD gun

REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested after officers found she had a loaded gun that was stolen out of Reno early Wednesday morning. The Redding Police Department said an officer conducted a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. in Redding. The officer contacted the driver, 19-year-old Naomi Melendez of Redding....
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Wanted man caught selling meth from dilapidated laundromat in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A local laundromat was "red-tagged" by City of Redding Code Enforcement on Thursday following a joint investigation into a man, wanted in connection to sex crimes against children, who was found to be living and selling narcotics at the business. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Traveling for the holidays? Here are some tips to ensure your safety

REDDING. Calif. — Traveling for the holidays? Whether you are flying out of the Redding Regional Airport or driving on I-5, it's important to know the best ways to ensure your safety when traveling this Christmas. When it comes to flying, Redding Airport Manager Jim Wadleigh highly recommends taking...
REDDING, CA

