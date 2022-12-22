ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

800 fentanyl pills found at North Carolina house, 4 arrested

By Bethany Fowler
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ZzfC_0jql4uGG00

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four people were arrested following a tip that led deputies to find 800 fentanyl pills inside a Rutherford County home.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Park Circle in Forest City after information that Blue “M30” and Yellow “T189” pressed fentanyl pills were being sold from the residence.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

A search warrant was conducted at the house and located 800 pressed fentanyl pills and $1,464.

Deputies arrested the following people:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccxOU_0jql4uGG00
    Brittany Nicole Gettys (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJnDm_0jql4uGG00
    Kaitlyn Taylor Baynard (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WEALQ_0jql4uGG00
    Larence Arthur Meadows (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrOIZ_0jql4uGG00
    Kortney Nichole Humphries (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Brittany Nicole Gettys was charged with trafficking, opium or heroin, possession with intent to, sell/deliver SCH I controlled substance, maintaining dwelling for a controlled substance and conspiring to sell fentanyl.

Gettys was given a $400,000 bond.

Kaitlyn Taylor Baynard was charged with conspiring to sell fentanyl, two counts of felony possession of SCH I controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance.

Baynard was given a $75,000 bond.

Larence Arthur Meadows was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver SCH II controlled, felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meadows was given a $50,000 bond.

Kortney Nichole Humphries was charged with attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud and felony possession of SCH I controlled substance.

Humphries was given a 10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

Related
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Charged After Resisting Police

42-year old Jesse Allen Keller of Hickory was arrested Christmas Day by Hickory Police Officers. He charged with breaking and entering to terrorize and injure, forcible trespass, indecent exposure, intoxicated and disruptive and resisting a public officer. Keller is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $8,500. A December 29th court date is scheduled.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Head-on crash kills 1 in Burke Co. on Christmas day

VALDESE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is seriously hurt following a Burke Co. wreck on Christmas day. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they were called around 4:30 p.m. to Highway 70 near Rhodhiss Road. An investigation revealed a Chevrolet Colorado was headed...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County deputy involved in crash, dispatcher say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash. That's according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said the crash happened at about 7:27 p.m. Sunday, on Cedar Lane Road. Dispatcher said the condition of the deputy was unknown at the time. WYFF News...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YAHOO!

Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide

ASHEVILLE - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a double homicide Dec. 19 in Arden, where two people were found apparently shot to death in a car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The afternoon...
ARDEN, NC
860wacb.com

Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory

Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County

Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville

Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
ASHEVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

East Bend Man Arrested In Alexander County

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Surry County man on Wednesday. 40-year old Joseph Patrick Harvey Jr of East Bend was served arrest warrants from Surry County for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Harvey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

4 charged after 800 fentanyl pills found in NC home, deputies say

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said four people were charged after 800 fentanyl pills were found at a home in Forest City. Deputies said they responded to a home on Park Circle because they had a information that blue “M30″ and yellow “T189″ pressed fentanyl pills were being sold from the home.
FOREST CITY, NC
WNCT

Man accused of infant abuse in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday after an infant was admitted to a hospital for numerous broken bones and a head injury. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old David Ochoa Ocampo, of Marion, with felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Deputies said on December 6th, the McDowell County […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

North Carolina church erupts in flames hours after Christmas Day service

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A church in Gastonia was destroyed after it caught fire hours after holding its Christmas Day service Sunday, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.  Gaston County dispatch said the blaze was first reported around 3:00 p.m. on December 25.  Photos from the scene showed The Place Church, located at […]
GASTONIA, NC
860wacb.com

City Of Morganton Employee Charged With Incest And Rape

A Morganton man has been charged with incest and raping a child. 41-year old Timothy Wayne Ollis is charged with incest, statutory rape of a child and a statutory sex offense with a child. Arrest warrants indicate the child was younger than 15. Ollis has been suspended without pay from...
MORGANTON, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
88K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy