800 fentanyl pills found at North Carolina house, 4 arrested

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four people were arrested following a tip that led deputies to find 800 fentanyl pills inside a Rutherford County home.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Park Circle in Forest City after information that Blue “M30” and Yellow “T189” pressed fentanyl pills were being sold from the residence.

A search warrant was conducted at the house and located 800 pressed fentanyl pills and $1,464.

Deputies arrested the following people:

Brittany Nicole Gettys (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Kaitlyn Taylor Baynard (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Larence Arthur Meadows (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Kortney Nichole Humphries (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Brittany Nicole Gettys was charged with trafficking, opium or heroin, possession with intent to, sell/deliver SCH I controlled substance, maintaining dwelling for a controlled substance and conspiring to sell fentanyl.

Gettys was given a $400,000 bond.

Kaitlyn Taylor Baynard was charged with conspiring to sell fentanyl, two counts of felony possession of SCH I controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance.

Baynard was given a $75,000 bond.

Larence Arthur Meadows was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver SCH II controlled, felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meadows was given a $50,000 bond.

Kortney Nichole Humphries was charged with attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud and felony possession of SCH I controlled substance.

Humphries was given a 10,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.